Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation through his radio programme Mann Ki Baat

पीएम मोदी कल सुबह 11 बजे 'मन की बात' कार्यक्रम में देश को करेंगे संबोधित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 25 Jul 2020 10:28 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : ANI

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी कल यानी 26 जुलाई को सुबह 11 बजे रेडियो पर 'मन की बात' कार्यक्रम के जरिए देश को संबोधित करेंगे।
इस दौरान पीएम मोदी देश की जनता के साथ अपने विचार साझा करेंगे। मासिक रेडियो कार्यक्रम की यह 67वीं कड़ी होगी। इसे आकाशवाणी और दूरदर्शन के समूचे नेटवर्क पर प्रसारित किया जाएगा।
पीएम मोदी ने शनिवार को खुद ट्वीट करके इसकी जानकारी दी। इससे पहले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने 28 जून को 'मन की बात' कार्यक्रम के जरिए लोगों को संबोधित किया था।
 
 
narendra modi pm modi prime minister narendra modi mann ki baat pm modi to address nation

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

