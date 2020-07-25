पीएम मोदी कल सुबह 11 बजे 'मन की बात' कार्यक्रम में देश को करेंगे संबोधित

Do tune in tomorrow, 26th July, at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat. pic.twitter.com/Px52Xrm2bY— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 25, 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 AM tomorrow. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/kuqCiUMNpv— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.