तीन देशों की चार दिवसीय यात्रा पर मोदी रवाना, फलस्तीन जाने वाले होंगे पहले प्रधानमंत्री

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 12:48 PM IST
Prime minister narendra modi is on three countries UAE Oman and Palestine visit
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी तीन देश फलस्तीन, यूएई और ओमान की चार दिवसीय यात्रा पर रवाना हो गए हैं। पीएम ने गुरुवार को कहा, 'भारत के लिए खाड़ी और पश्चिम एशिया क्षेत्र मुख्य प्राथमिकता है और उनका यह दौरा इस क्षेत्र से रिश्तों को मजबूत करना है।' बता दें कि मोदी 9-12 फरवरी को तीन देशों के अपने दौरे पर होंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि वह 2015 से खाड़ी और पश्चिमी एशियाई क्षेत्र के अपने पांचवें दौरे पर होंगे। 


 

मोदी ने कहा कि ‘यह क्षेत्र हमारी बाहरी रिश्तों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण प्राथमिकता में है। हम यहां के देशों के साथ जीवंत बहु-आयामी संबंधों का आनंद उठाते हैं। मैं इस दौरे जरिये पश्चिम एशिया और खाड़ी क्षेत्रों के साथ भारत के रिश्ते को मजबूत करने को लेकर सकारात्मक हूं और ये रिश्ते हमारे लिए अहम हैं।’ 

किसी भी भारतीय प्रधानमंत्री का यह पहला फलस्तीन दौरा भी होगा। मोदी ने कहा कि वह राष्ट्रपति महमूद अब्बास के साथ अपनी वार्ता को लेकर सकारात्मक हैं। उन्होंने फलस्तीनी लोगों और फलस्तीन के विकास के लिए भारत के समर्थन की पुष्टि भी की। मोदी ने कहा कि जॉर्डन के बाद 10 फरवरी को उनकी फलस्तीन की यात्रा शुरू होगी। 

उन्होंने कहा कि मैं ट्रांजिट सुविधा के लिए जॉर्डन के मैजिस्टी किंग अब्दुल्ला द्वितीय का कृतज्ञ हूं। मैं 9 फरवरी को अम्मान में उनकी बैठक को लेकर सकारात्मक हूं। उन्होंने कहा कि वह 10-11 फरवरी को यूएई के दौरे पर होंगे। वह दुबई में वर्ल्ड गर्वंमेंट सम्मेलन के छठवें अधिवेशन को भी संबोधित करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि 11 फरवरी की शाम को वह ओमान के सुल्तान से मुलाकात करेंगे। 

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

