Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Central Ministers via video conference discussed about post lockdown situation

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने केंद्रीय मंत्रियों से की वार्ता, लॉकडाउन खत्म होने के बाद की स्थिति पर हुई चर्चा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 06 Apr 2020 04:44 PM IST
नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ट्विटर
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने आज केंद्रीय मंत्रियों के साथ वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिग से बातचीत की। प्रधानमंत्री ने लॉकडाउन की मियाद खत्म होने के बाद के उपायों और रणनीति पर चर्चा की। बता दें कि 14 अप्रैल को लॉकडाउन की अवधि समाप्त हो रही है। 

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ जंग में मंत्रियों के नेतृत्व और सक्रियता की सराहना की और कहा कि उनके द्वारा लगातार उपलब्ध कराया गया फीडबैक कोरोना से निपटने की रणनीति बनाने में प्रभावी साबित हुआ है।
प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि जमीनी हालात जानने के लिए यह जरूरी है कि नेता राज्य और जिला प्रशासन से लगातार संवाद करें, खास कर उन जिलों में जहां कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा ज्यादा है। साथ ही उन्हें भविष्य में आ सकने वाली दिक्कतों का हल उपलब्ध कराएं।
 

प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि खेती के समय में सरकार किसानों को हर संभव सहायता उपलब्ध कराएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि एक बार लॉकडाउन समाप्त हो जाने के बाद आकस्मिक परिस्थितियों के लिए रणनीतिक होना आवश्यक है। उन्होंने मंत्रियों से एक सूची बनाने को कहा जिसमें लॉकडाउन खत्म होने के बाद के 10 प्रमुख फैसलों और 10 प्रमुख क्षेत्रों की जानकारी हो, जिन पर ध्यान दिए जाने की आवश्यकता है। 
 

 
pm narendra modi union minister video conferencing post lockdown post lockdown plans

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

