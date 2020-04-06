प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने केंद्रीय मंत्रियों से की वार्ता, लॉकडाउन खत्म होने के बाद की स्थिति पर हुई चर्चा

सार प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने आज केंद्रीय मंत्रियों के साथ वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिग से बातचीत की। प्रधानमंत्री ने लॉकडाउन की मियाद खत्म होने के बाद के उपायों और रणनीति पर चर्चा की। बता दें कि 14 अप्रैल को लॉकडाउन की अवधि समाप्त हो रही है।

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with the Central Ministers via video conference. PM appreciated the leadership of the Ministers and said that the continuous feedback provided by them has been effective in strategizing for tackling #COVID19: Prime Minister's Office pic.twitter.com/dMPHwMouXD — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

PM said it is imperative that leaders communicate exhaustively with the state&district administration, especially in districts which are hotspots for #COVID19 pandemic, to be apprised of the ground situation&also provide solutions to the emerging problems: Prime Minister's Office https://t.co/Xqp8qAoJa4 — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

Stating that lockdown measures&social distancing must go hand in hand, PM said that it's essential to strategize for emergent conditions once lockdown ends. He asked Ministers to prepare a list of 10 major decisions&10 priority areas of focus once lockdown ends: PMO. #COVID19 https://t.co/Xqp8qAoJa4 — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ जंग में मंत्रियों के नेतृत्व और सक्रियता की सराहना की और कहा कि उनके द्वारा लगातार उपलब्ध कराया गया फीडबैक कोरोना से निपटने की रणनीति बनाने में प्रभावी साबित हुआ है।प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि जमीनी हालात जानने के लिए यह जरूरी है कि नेता राज्य और जिला प्रशासन से लगातार संवाद करें, खास कर उन जिलों में जहां कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा ज्यादा है। साथ ही उन्हें भविष्य में आ सकने वाली दिक्कतों का हल उपलब्ध कराएं।प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि खेती के समय में सरकार किसानों को हर संभव सहायता उपलब्ध कराएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि एक बार लॉकडाउन समाप्त हो जाने के बाद आकस्मिक परिस्थितियों के लिए रणनीतिक होना आवश्यक है। उन्होंने मंत्रियों से एक सूची बनाने को कहा जिसमें लॉकडाउन खत्म होने के बाद के 10 प्रमुख फैसलों और 10 प्रमुख क्षेत्रों की जानकारी हो, जिन पर ध्यान दिए जाने की आवश्यकता है।