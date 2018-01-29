अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   President Ramnath Kovind address the joint budget session of parliament today

बजट सत्र का पहला दिन, राष्ट्रपति भवन से लेकर संसद तक कुछ यूं था नजारा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 01:56 PM IST
President Ramnath Kovind address the joint budget session of parliament today
मोदी-कोविंद - फोटो : PTI
सोमवार 29 जनवरी से संसद के बजट सत्र की शुरुआत हो गई है। पहले दिन की शुरुआत राष्ट्रपति द्वारा दोनो सदनों को संबोधित करने से हुई। उन्होंने सभी दलों से तीन तलाक के विधेयक को पास करने की अपील की। अपने भाषण में उन्होंने मोदी सरकार का रिपोर्ट कार्ड पेश किया। जिसमें सरकार की उपलब्धियों से लेकर नीतियों तक का जिक्र था। 

RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

narendra modi ramnath kovind parliament

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

actress rakhi sawant share her kissing scene experience video
Bollywood

आधी बोतल शराब पीकर Kiss देने गई ये एक्ट्रेस, 55 रीटेक के बाद भी नहीं कर पाईं तो....

29 जनवरी 2018

Where are the most deaths due to selfie
National

जानलेवा सेल्फी: जानिए कहां होती हैं इसके कारण सबसे अधिक मौतें?

29 जनवरी 2018

Rapper Chandan Shetty winner of the bigg boss 5 kannad winner
Television

Bigg Boss: शिल्पा शिंदे के बाद अब ये कंटेस्टेंट बना शो का विनर, पहली बार अलग फॉर्मेट से खेला गया खेल

29 जनवरी 2018

Three Questions Every Girl Asks Her Boyfriend
Relationship

लड़की पूछे ये 3 सवाल, तो 'ना' होना चाहिए आपका जवाब, वर्ना...

29 जनवरी 2018

Singer Sanjeevani Bhelande Gives You Five Reasons Why You Should Visit Bhutan
Stress Management

यह है धरती की सबसे खुशहाल जगह, सर्दियों में बढ़ जाता है रोमांच

29 जनवरी 2018

Banarasi Malaiyo Is Sweet Prepared With Dew And Milk
Healthy Food

बनारसी मलइयो: ओस की बूंद से बनती है यह मिठाई, सिर्फ तीन महीने इसे चखने का मौका

29 जनवरी 2018

deepika padukone film padmaavat 4th day box office collection
Bollywood

4 दिन में ही 'पद्मावत' के आगे धराशायी हुई 'बाहुबली', देश-विदेश में भी मचाया तहलका

29 जनवरी 2018

chandra pradosh vrat importance and its significance
Festivals

प्रदोष व्रत आज, शिव आराधना से आती है सुख-समृद्धि, जानिए इसका महत्व

29 जनवरी 2018

daily rashifal or rashiphal 29th january
Predictions

आज इन राशि वालों की आमदनी में इजाफा होगा, जानें अपना राशिफल

29 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 29th january to 4th febuary
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 29 जनवरी से 4 फरवरी: जानिए किस राशि के लिए हफ्ता रहेगा शुभ

29 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

survey shows unmarried women uses more condoms than married couples
India News

कॉन्डम यूज करने वालों में अविवाहित महिलाओं की संख्या सबसे ज्यादा

स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय की ओर से आए एक सर्वे में सामने आया है कि अविवाहित और सेक्सुअल एक्टिव महिलाएं सेक्स के दौरान सेफ्टी को महत्व देने लगी हैं।

29 जनवरी 2018

president ramnath kovind speech on budget session arun jaitley modi government
India News

देश में एक साथ हों चुनाव, राष्ट्रपति कोविंद के अभिभाषण की बड़ी बातें...

29 जनवरी 2018

prime minister narendra modi said budget will fulfill the expectations of people
India News

PM बोले- देश की उम्मीदों पर खरा उतरेगा यह बजट, मुस्लिम महिलाओं को दें तोहफा

29 जनवरी 2018

people have trust on narendra modi government and china become number one
India News

मोदी सरकार पर लोगों का भरोसा बरकरार, चीन बना नंबर वन

29 जनवरी 2018

BJP alleges congress of doing the dishonour of poor and labour people
India News

चिदंबरम के बयान पर भाजपा का पलटवार, कहा- कांग्रेस ने किया है ईमानदारी से कमाने वालों का अपमान

29 जनवरी 2018

PMO names open of those going on foreign trips with PM
India News

PM के साथ विदेशी दौरों पर जाने वालों के नाम बताए PMO, 30 दिन का दिया वक्त

29 जनवरी 2018

bus crashed the bridge and plunged into a river angry mob throws stone on police
India News

ब्रिज तोड़कर नदी में गिरी बस, देरी से पहुंची पुलिस, लोगों ने किया पथराव

29 जनवरी 2018

Budget session begins today, economic survey will be presented after President's address
India News

बजट सत्र: 11 बजे शुरू होगा राष्ट्रपति का अभिभाषण, तीन तलाक बिल पास कराने पर रहेगा सरकार का जोर

29 जनवरी 2018

Vijay Gokhale will take charge of Foreign Secretary Today
India News

विजय गोखले ने संभाला विदेश सचिव का पदभार, 73 दिन तक चले दोकलम मामले में निभाई थी अहम भूमिका

29 जनवरी 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked support from Youth to fight against corruption and black money
India News

भ्रष्टाचार और कालेधन के खिलाफ लड़ाई में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने मांगा युवाओं का सहयोग

29 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

देखिए, राष्ट्रपति के अभिभाषण से जुड़ी बड़ी बातें

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद के अभिभाषण के साथ ही संसद के बजट सत्र की शुरुआत हो गई। राष्ट्रपति ने अपने अभिभाषण में केंद्र सरकार की उपलब्धियां गिनवाते हुए तीन तलाक को जल्द से जल्द पास करवाने की बात कही।

29 जनवरी 2018

vijay keshav gokhale appointed as foreign secretary who played important role in doklam 1:50

नए विदेश सचिव विजय गोखले के करियर की ये है पूरी जन्मकुंडली

29 जनवरी 2018

Principal of primary school beaten shikshamitra in azamgarh 3:34

VIDEO: दबंग प्रिंसिपल ने शिक्षामित्र को बेरहमी से पीटा

29 जनवरी 2018

3 girls slapped 168 times for not completing homework In Jhabua of Madhya Pradesh 3:09

होमवर्क पूरा नहीं करने पर टीचर ने छात्रा के लगवाए 168 थप्पड़, सरकार ने भेजा नोटिस

29 जनवरी 2018

MODI GOVERNMENT MINISTER GIRIRAJ SINGH LASHED SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI ON PADMAAVAT 2:04

मोदी कैबिनेट के इस मंत्री ने ‘पद्मावत’ पर दिया विवादित बयान

28 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

prime minister narendra modi said budget will fulfill the expectations of people
India News

PM बोले- देश की उम्मीदों पर खरा उतरेगा यह बजट, मुस्लिम महिलाओं को दें तोहफा

29 जनवरी 2018

BJP alleges congress of doing the dishonour of poor and labour people
India News

चिदंबरम के बयान पर भाजपा का पलटवार, कहा- कांग्रेस ने किया है ईमानदारी से कमाने वालों का अपमान

29 जनवरी 2018

people have trust on narendra modi government and china become number one
India News

मोदी सरकार पर लोगों का भरोसा बरकरार, चीन बना नंबर वन

29 जनवरी 2018

kj alphons said bjp would not restrict people from eating and wearing anything
India News

केंद्रीय मंत्री अल्‍फोंस के बड़े बोल, कहा- BJP नहीं बताएगी किसे क्या खाना है

28 जनवरी 2018

P Chidambaram take a dig on PM Narendra Modi saying pakora seller employed
India News

पीएम मोदी पर चिदंबरम ने कसा तंज- 'पकौड़े बेचना जॉब तो भीख मांगना भी नौकरी'

28 जनवरी 2018

Spiritual Leader Siddheshwar Swami decline accepting the Padma Shri award
India News

आध्यात्मिक गुरु सिद्धेश्वर स्वामी ने ठुकराया पद्श्री सम्मान, पीएम मोदी को लिखी चिट्ठी

28 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.