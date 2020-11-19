राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने दी छठ की शुभकामना, कहा- कोरोना से बचाव करते हुए मनाएं पर्व

President Ram Nath Kovind sent his greetings for #Chhath today. He stressed upon the reverence given to nature on this day including worshipping the Sun as a god. He implored Indians to resolve to preserve nature & to celebrate with sensitivities of #COVID19: Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/bh7vXRx9xg— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.