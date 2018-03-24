शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier meets PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind

जर्मनी के राष्ट्रपति फ्रैंक-वाल्टर स्टेनमियर का भारत दौरा, कहा- बार बार भारत आना चाहता हूं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 24 Mar 2018 02:48 PM IST
फ्रैंक-वाल्टर स्टेनमियर, पीएम मोदी और रामनाथ कोविंद के साथ
फ्रैंक-वाल्टर स्टेनमियर, पीएम मोदी और रामनाथ कोविंद के साथ - फोटो : PTI
जर्मनी के राष्ट्रपति फ्रैंक-वाल्टर स्टेनमियर अपने परिवार के संग भारत दौरे पर हैं। चार दिवसीय दौरे पर भारत आए जर्मन राष्ट्रपति अपनी पत्नी के संग आज राजघाट पहुंचे। उन्होंने महात्मा गांधी की समाधि पर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की और वहां कुछ समय भी बिताया। 
 

  
जर्मनी के प्रेसिडेंट फ्रैंक-वाल्टर स्टेनमियर ने राष्ट्रपति भवन में भारत के राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मुलाकात की। औपचारिक स्वागत के तहत उन्हें गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर दिया गया। इसके बाद फ्रैंक वाल्टर ने कहा कि मैं भारत पहले भी आ चुका हूं लेकिन बतौर राष्ट्रपति यह मेरी पहली यात्रा है। अब मैं भारत में बार-बार आना चाहूंगा। यहां मिलने वाले सम्मान के लिए, भारत की उपलब्धियों के लिए और यहां के लोगों से मिलने के लिए। 
 


फ्रैंक वॉल्टर स्टेनमियर, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के संसदीय क्षेत्र वाराणसी जाएंगे। 14 मार्च 2018 को जर्मनी की नई सरकार बनी है। राष्ट्रपति पद शपथ लेने के बाद स्टेनमियर पहली बार भारत आए हैं। उनके वाराणसी पहुंचने से पहले सुरक्षा के कड़े बंदोबस्त किए गए हैं। राष्ट्रपति फ्रैंक वॉल्टर स्टेनमियर विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज के साथ द्विपक्षीय संबध और अंतरराष्ट्रीय मुद्दों पर चर्चा की। स्टेनमेयर के साथ जर्मनी के टॉप उद्योगपतियों और भारत के जानकारों का एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल भी आया है। 
 

 

RELATED

germany frank-walter steinmeier pm modi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

'केसरी' की पगड़ी पर अक्षय कुमार हुए इमोशनल, सबके सामने बोल दी इतनी बड़ी बात

24 मार्च 2018

salman mahira
Bollywood

ईद पर सलमान खान को टक्कर देंगी शाहरुख की ये पाकिस्तानी हीरोइन, जमकर होगा मुकाबला

24 मार्च 2018

priyanka chopara
Bollywood

सलमान की बहन अर्पिता के साथ नजर आईं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, तो क्या फिल्म से जुड़ा है कनेक्शन?

24 मार्च 2018

Pooja Dadwal
Bollywood

आखिरकार सलमान ने बढ़ाया मदद का हाथ, बीमार एक्ट्रेस पूजा डडवाल के पास भेजी टीम

24 मार्च 2018

अनुष्का शर्मा
Bollywood

'सुई-धागा' के सेट पर अनुष्का को मिला सबसे कीमती गिफ्ट, देखकर हुईं भावुक

24 मार्च 2018

‪‪Khichdi
Television

13 साल बाद लौटा सबसे फेमस कॉमेडी सीरियल, कपिल शर्मा के शो को देगा कड़ी टक्कर

24 मार्च 2018

अर्जुन कपूर और परिणीति चोपड़ा
Bollywood

फैंस भी हो गए परेशान आखिर अब क्यों होली खेल रहे हैं अर्जुन कपूर, जानें वजह

24 मार्च 2018

प्रिया प्रकाश
Bollywood

एक वीडियो से स्टार बनने वाली प्रिया प्रकाश का नाम फिर पुलिस से जुड़ा, तस्वीर देख हैरान हो रहे लोग

24 मार्च 2018

Raid
Bollywood

दूसरे हफ्ते भी मजबूती के साथ टिकी है अजय देवगन की 'रेड', जानें अब तक का कलेक्शन

24 मार्च 2018

एलि अवराम
Bollywood

दुल्हन के लिबास में दिखीं एलि अवराम, फैंस ने हार्दिक पांड्या से जोड़ा कनेक्शन

24 मार्च 2018

Most Read

Shatrughan sinha meets lalu prasad yadav in ranchi after fodder scam verdict 
India News

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने लालू को बताया जनता का नेता, मिलने पहुंचे अस्पताल

भाजपा नेता शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने शनिवार को आरजेडी सुप्रीमो और बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री लालू प्रसाद यादव से रांची में मुलाकात की। 

24 मार्च 2018

CBI and ED searches at residential premises of Nirav Modi at Samudra Mahal in Mumbai's Worli
India News

नीरव मोदी के 'समुद्र महल' पर CBI-ED का छापा, मिलीं बेशकीमती पेंटिंग्स और अंगूठियां

24 मार्च 2018

गिरिराज सिंह
India News

लालू यादव की सजा पर बीजेपी ने कसा तंज, गिरिराज बोले- जैसी करनी-वैसी भरनी

24 मार्च 2018

राजनाथ सिंह
India News

गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह बोले- दुनिया में ऐसी गोली नहीं है जो हमारे जवानों का हौसला तोड़ सके

24 मार्च 2018

Amit Shah wrote letter to Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu on TDP's decision to quit NDA
India News

अमित शाह ने चंद्रबाबू को लिखा पत्र, TDP के NDA से अलग होने के फैसले को बताया दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण

24 मार्च 2018

राज्यसभा चुनाव
India News

बदली राज्यसभा की तस्वीर: उत्तर प्रदेश में बीजेपी को मिली 9 सीटें, अन्य राज्यों में रहा ये हाल

24 मार्च 2018

कोर्ट
India News

ISIS में भारतीयों की भर्ती करने वाली महिला को कोर्ट ने सुनाई 7 साल की सजा

24 मार्च 2018

गुजरात
India News

गुजरात दंगे को लेकर NCERT की किताब में हुआ बदलाव, हटाया 'एंटी मुस्लिम' शब्द

24 मार्च 2018

कपिल सिब्बल
India News

एयरसेल-मैक्सिस केस: कपिल सिब्बल ने पूछा वित्तमंत्री की मंजूरी मान्य है या नहीं

24 मार्च 2018

भव्य शाह
India News

12 साल का भव्य शाह बना जैन भिक्षु, फरारी से निकाली गई यात्रा

24 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

सुषमा स्वराज से मिले जर्मन राष्ट्रपति फ्रैंक वॉल्टर

शनिवार को विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज से जर्मन राष्ट्रपति  फ्रैंक वॉल्टर ने मुलाकात की। जर्मनी के राष्ट्रपति  फ्रैंक वॉल्टर इन दिनों भारत दौरे पर हैं।

24 मार्च 2018

रूस 3:03

रूस की लड़की ने भारतीय लड़के के साथ लिए सात फेरे, अनोखी है प्रेम कहानी

24 मार्च 2018

राहुल गांधी 0:42

VIDEO: छात्रा ने की कौन सी गुजारिश जो मंच से नीचे उतर आए राहुल गांधी

24 मार्च 2018

जेल 1:44

चारा घोटाला मामले में लालू यादव को 14 साल की सजा, 60 लाख का जुर्माना

24 मार्च 2018

पालतू 1:29

अब इन जानवरों ने किया खुले में शौच तो भरना होगा भारी जुर्माना

24 मार्च 2018

Recommended

Germany Home Minister
Europe

जर्मनी के गृहमंत्री बोले- इस्लाम से देश का संबंध नहीं

17 मार्च 2018

एंजेला मार्केल
Europe

चौथी बार जर्मनी की चांसलर बनीं मर्केल, देश में खत्म हुआ छह महीने पुराना राजनीतिक संकट

15 मार्च 2018

26/11, mumbai attack
Rest of World

जर्मन लेखक का दावा, भारत ने कराया मुंबई हमला

18 फरवरी 2018

Cancer can be treated, Scientists in Germany recognize special mutations in genetic code of tumors
Science Wonders

World Cancer Day: इलाज संभव, वैज्ञानिकों ने ट्यूमर के जेनेटिक कोड में खास म्यूटेशन को पहचाना

4 फरवरी 2018

भारतीय हॉकी टीम
Hockey

HWL: हरमनप्रीत और सुनील के गोल की बदौलत टीम इंडिया ने जीता ब्रोंज मेडल

10 दिसंबर 2017

हॉकी वर्ल्ड लीग
Hockey

भारत हॉकी वर्ल्ड लीग फाइनल में जर्मनी से 2-0 से हारा 

5 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.