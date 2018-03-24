जर्मनी के राष्ट्रपति फ्रैंक-वाल्टर स्टेनमियर का भारत दौरा, कहा- बार बार भारत आना चाहता हूं

#Delhi: President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender paid tributes at Raj Ghat. pic.twitter.com/GKcSK4HQpn— ANI (@ANI) 24 March 2018
I have been to India several times but this is my first visit here as the President of Germany. I am coming again & again because I am coming with huge respect for regarding all the achievements in India, for the people & the country itself: Frank-Walter Steinmeier pic.twitter.com/pG77iPhwiD— ANI (@ANI) 24 March 2018
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier met EAM Sushma Swaraj in #Delhi. pic.twitter.com/D4AHFsgLrf— ANI (@ANI) 24 March 2018
24 मार्च 2018