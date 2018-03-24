शहर चुनें

लालू यादव की सजा पर बीजेपी ने कसा तंज, गिरिराज बोले- जैसी करनी-वैसी भरनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Sat, 24 Mar 2018 02:29 PM IST
गिरिराज सिंह
गिरिराज सिंह - फोटो : ANI
राष्ट्रीय जनता दल प्रमुख लालू प्रसाद यादव को 7-7 सालों की सजा का ऐलान किया गया है। 7 साल की सजा आईपीसी की धारा के तहत दी गई है वहीं 7 की साल की सजा भ्रष्टाचार अधिनियमों की रोकथाम के तहत दी गई है। 
लालू प्रसाद यादव की सजा पर उनके बेटे तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा है कि हम इस फैसले को हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती देंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि लालू यादव की जिंदगी को खतरा है, बीजेपी उन्हें नुकसान पहुंचाने की साजिश रच रही है। 
 

 
वहीं केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह ने कहा कि कानून अपना काम कर रहा है। इस पर मेरी कोई टिप्पणी नहीं है। ये फैसला कोर्ट का है किसी राजनीतिक दल का नहीं। उन्होंने कहा कि जैसी करनी, वैसी भरनी। 
   

लालू यादव समेत दोषी ठहराए गए सभी 19 लोगों की सजा पर तीन दिनों तक सुनवाई हुई। 21 से 23 मार्च तक सुनवाई के बाद शनिवार को सजा का ऐलान किया गया। इससे पहले आरजेडी चीफ को हाईकोर्ट से झटका लगा था। चाइबासा मामले में उनकी याचिका पर सुनवाई नहीं हुई थी। 


