We will challenge it in HC. We Will decide further strategy on basis of overall judgement in all 4 cases. I am sure there is threat to Lalu Ji's life, looking at the conspiracy being planned by BJP: Tejashwi Yadav on Lalu Yadav sentenced to 7 yrs in prison in Dumka treasury case pic.twitter.com/dlyFWGUuYv— ANI (@ANI) 24 March 2018
Kanoon apna kaam karta hai. Ispar meri koi tippni nahi hai. Na ye koi party ka judgement hai. Jaisi karni, waisi bharni: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Lalu Prasad Yadav sentenced to 7 years in prison in Dumka treasury case pic.twitter.com/h6wjrtaQ49— ANI (@ANI) 24 March 2018
लालू यादव समेत दोषी ठहराए गए सभी 19 लोगों की सजा पर तीन दिनों तक सुनवाई हुई। 21 से 23 मार्च तक सुनवाई के बाद शनिवार को सजा का ऐलान किया गया। इससे पहले आरजेडी चीफ को हाईकोर्ट से झटका लगा था। चाइबासा मामले में उनकी याचिका पर सुनवाई नहीं हुई थी।
24 मार्च 2018