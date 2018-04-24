Mohammed Rafiq, who was a convict in 1998 Coimbatore blast case, has been remanded to 15 days judicial custody. He was arrested on the charges of conspiring to kill PM Modi, in a telephonic conversation with a businessman named Prakash. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/eDG14EfhJW— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2018
24 अप्रैल 2018