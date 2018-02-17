अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   PNB Fraud Case: CBI arrested 3 bank Employees who helped Nirav Modi

PNB घोटाले में पहली कामयाबी, डिप्टी मैनेजर शेट्टी समेत बैंक के 3 कर्मचारी गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 17 Feb 2018 12:17 PM IST
PNB Fraud Case: CBI arrested 3 bank Employees who helped Nirav Modi
पीएनबी घोटाले में जांच एजेंसियों को पहली कामयाबी मिली है। नीरव मोदी की कंपनियों को फर्जी तरीके से LoU उपलब्‍ध करवाने वाले पंजाब नेशनल बैंक के 3 कर्मचारियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक गोकुलनाथ शेट्टी, मनोज खरात और हेमंत भट्ट को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। तीनों आरोपियों को मुंबई में सीबीआई की विशेष अदालत में पेश किया जाएगा। 
 


गोकुलनाथ शेट्टी उस ब्रांच के तत्कालीन डिप्टी मैनेजर थे जहां से नीरव मोदी की कंपनी ने LoU हासिल किया था। शेट्टी के अलावा, मनोज खरात (सिंगल विंडो ऑपरेटर) और हेमंत भट्ट को भी गिरफ्तार किया है। भट्ट के हस्ताक्षर पर लेटर ऑफ अंडरस्टैंडिंग जारी किया गया था। इसी के आधार पर नीरव मोदी और उनकी कंपनियों ने विभिन्न बैंकों से लोन लिया था।

