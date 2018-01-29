अपना शहर चुनें

PM के साथ विदेशी दौरों पर जाने वालों के नाम बताए PMO, 30 दिन का दिया वक्त

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 05:32 AM IST
मुख्य सूचना आयुक्त आरके माथुर ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ विदेशी दौरों पर जाने वाले प्रतिनिधिमंडल में शामिल सदस्यों के नामों का खुलासा करने को कहा है। राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा के आधार पर नाम नहीं बताने के तर्क को खारिज करते हुए उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय (पीएमओ) को 30 दिन के अंदर जानकारी उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया है। 

दो अलग-अलग मामलों पर फैसला लेते हुए माथुर ने प्रधानमंत्री के सुरक्षाकर्मियों और उनकी सुरक्षा जानकारी से जुड़े लोगों के नामों का खुलासा करने से पीएमओ को छूट दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि आयोग का यह मानना है कि जिनका पीएम की सुरक्षा से कोई संबंध नहीं है और जो प्रधानमंत्री के साथ विदेशी दौरे पर गए थे, उन गैर सरकारी लोगों के नाम या सूची अपीलकर्ता को उपलब्ध कराई जानी चाहिए। 

सूचना के अधिकार मामलों में केंद्रीय सूचना आयोग अंतिम अपीलीय प्राधिकरण है। याचिकाकर्ता नीरज शर्मा और अयूब अली ने अपनी आरटीआई का पीएमओ से उचित जवाब नहीं मिलने पर आयोग का दरवाजा खटखटाया था। इन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री के साथ उनकी विदेश यात्राओं पर जाने वाले प्रतिनिधिमंडल के सदस्यों के बारे में जानकारी मांगी थी। 

शर्मा ने जुलाई 2017 की आरटीआई में निजी कंपनियों के सीईओ, मालिक या साझेदारों, निजी उद्योग के अधिकारियों आदि की सूची मांगी थी। वहीं अली ने अप्रैल 2016 की आरटीआई में प्रधानमंत्री के आवास और कार्यालय के मासिक व्यय, उनसे मिलने की प्रक्रिया, प्रधानमंत्री द्वारा अपने आवास और कार्यालय में जनता से की गई मुलाकातों की संख्या, उनके द्वारा संबोधित चुनावी सभाओं की संख्या और उन पर सरकारी खर्च की जानकारी मांगी थी। 

pmo pm modi foreign trips rk mathur

