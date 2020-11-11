शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate two Ayurveda Institutes in Jamnagar and Jaipur

13 नवंबर को जयपुर और जामनगर में आयुर्वेद संस्थानों का उद्घाटन करेंगे प्रधानमंत्री

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 11 Nov 2020 04:18 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : पीटीआई (फाइल)

ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 13 नवंबर को पांचवें आयुर्वेद दिवस के मौके पर वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से दो आयुर्वेद संस्थानों का उद्घाटन करेंगे। प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय की ओर से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार प्रधानमंत्री मोदी गुजरात के जामनगर में आयुर्वेद शिक्षण और अनुसंधान संस्थान (आईटीआरए) का और  राजस्थान के जयपुर में राष्ट्रीय आयुर्वेद संस्थान (एनआईए) का उद्घाटन करेंगे।
india news national pm narendra modi ayurveda institute itra jamnagar nia jaipur ayurveda day

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

