प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने अंतरिक्ष क्षेत्र के उद्योग प्रमुखों से वार्ता की, निजी क्षेत्र की भागीदारी बढ़ाने पर जोर दिया

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सोमवार को अंतरिक्ष क्षेत्र की गतिविधियों को बढ़ावा देने के लिए वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिये अंतरिक्ष क्षेत्र के प्रमुख उद्योगों, स्टार्टअप्स और शिक्षाविदों से बाचतीत की। इस दौरान, अंतरिक्ष क्षेत्र की गतिविधियों में उनकी भागीदारी बढ़ाने पर जोर दिया। प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय ने यह जानकारी दी।

PM Narendra Modi today interacted with key industries, startups and academia from the Space sector via video conferencing to encourage their participation in space activities: Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Union Cabinet led by the PM Modi took the historic decision in June 2020 to open up Space sector & enable participation of the Indian private sector in the entire gamut of space activities: PMO