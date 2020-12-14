शहर चुनें
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने अंतरिक्ष क्षेत्र के उद्योग प्रमुखों से वार्ता की, निजी क्षेत्र की भागीदारी बढ़ाने पर जोर दिया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 14 Dec 2020 07:02 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : Twitter

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सोमवार को अंतरिक्ष क्षेत्र की गतिविधियों को बढ़ावा देने के लिए वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिये अंतरिक्ष क्षेत्र के प्रमुख उद्योगों, स्टार्टअप्स और शिक्षाविदों से बाचतीत की। इस दौरान, अंतरिक्ष क्षेत्र की गतिविधियों में उनकी भागीदारी बढ़ाने पर जोर दिया। प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय ने यह जानकारी दी। 
 
प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय ने बताया कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के नेतृत्व में केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल ने जून, 2020 में अंतरिक्ष क्षेत्र और अंतरिक्ष गतिविधियों में निजी क्षेत्र की भागीदारी शामिल करने के लिए ऐतिहासिक  फैसला लिया था। 
 

 

india news national

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

