फलस्तीन पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, दिवंगत राष्ट्रपति यसीर अराफात को दी श्रद्धांजलि

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 02:09 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Palestine Ramallah
तीन पश्चिम एशियाई देशों की यात्रा पर निकले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी शनिवार को फलस्तीन पहुंच गए हैं। इसके बाद वह UAE जाएंगे और मंदिर का शिलान्यास करेंगे। इस एेतिहासिक यात्रा के दौरान पीएम मोदी फलस्तीन के राष्ट्रपति महमूद अब्बास के साथ बातचीत भी करेंगे। 

उन्होंने फलस्तीन पहुंचकर रामल्लाह के दिवंगत राष्ट्रपति यसीर अराफात के मकबरे पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की। 



आपको बता दें कि फलस्तीन के राष्ट्रपति और प्रधानमंत्री के बीच यह चौथी मुलाकात होगी। इससे पहले दोनों नेताओं की मुलाकात, यूएन की जनरल असेंबली 2015, पेरिस क्लाइमेट समिट और जुलाई 2016 में फलस्तीन राष्ट्रपति के भारत दौरे पर हुई थी। फलस्तीन ने माना है कि भारत, मध्य एशिया में शांति के लिए अहम भूमिका निभा सकता है। फलस्तीन के बाद प्रधानमंत्री UAE जाएंगे। 

पीएम मोदी की शाम 7.15 मिनट पर अबू धाबी के क्राउन प्रिंस शेख मोहम्मद बिन जायद अल नहायन के साथ प्रेसिंडेंसियल पैलेस में मुलाकात होगी। शाम 8 बजकर 5 मिनट पर दोनों देशों के बीच एग्रीमेंट पर हस्ताक्षर होंगे। रात 8.30 बजे शेख मोहम्मद के बेंक्वेट हॉल में डिनर सभा का आयोजन किया गया है।
