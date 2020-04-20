शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   PM Modi said special bond between India and Maldives strengthens our resolve to fight this common covid 19 enemy together

पीएम मोदी बोले- कोविड-19 की इस चुनौतीपूर्ण घड़ी में भारत, मालदीव के साथ खड़ा रहेगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 20 Apr 2020 02:35 PM IST
विज्ञापन
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने सोमवार सुबह मालदीव के राष्ट्रपति इब्राहिम सोलिह से कोविड-19 के कारण द्वीप राष्ट्र में उत्पन्न स्वास्थ्य तथा आर्थिक चुनौतियों पर बातचीत की। प्रधानमंत्री ने ट्वीट किया कि भारत और मालदीव के बीच विशेष संबंध ने दोनों के शुत्र (कोविड-19) से एक साथ लड़ने के हमारे संकल्प को मजबूत किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत इस चुनौतीपूर्ण समय में अपने करीबी समुद्री पड़ोसी देश एवं दोस्त के साथ खड़ा है।
विज्ञापन
NDA 2020: आज ही करें इस कोर्स के लिए आवेदन, मिल रही है 10 हजार की छूट
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
narendra modi maldives india relations with maldives coronavirus coronavirus in maldives coronavirus in india corona outbreak

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

लॉकडाउन में दिल्ली वालों को नहीं मिलेगी राहत, सात दिन बाद समीक्षा के आधार पर फैसला

20 अप्रैल 2020

javed akhtar
Bollywood

मुरादाबाद में पत्थरबाजी की घटना पर भड़के जावेद अख्तर, लगाई ऐसी फटकार

20 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
मुंबई के माटुंगा में चिकित्सा शिविर चला रहे बीएमसी के स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की ओर देखता शख्स।
India News

बहुरूपिया है कोरोना... इसलिए अतिरिक्त सतर्कता बेहद जरूरी

20 अप्रैल 2020

wuhan lab
World

चीन का दावा: वुहान की लैब से नहीं निकला कोरोना वायरस

20 अप्रैल 2020

जरूरतमंदों के लिए भोजन पैकिंग...
Delhi NCR

अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन : लॉकडाउन में जारी है जरूरतमंदों की मदद का सिलसिला

20 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
मुंबई में बांद्रा रेलवे स्टेशन के बाहर एक महिला पुलिस कर्मी की वर्दी पर दवा छिड़कता एक स्वास्थ्य कर्मी।
India News

लॉकडाउन-2.0 : ग्रामीण अर्थव्यवस्था-उद्योगों को आज से सशर्त राहत, दिल्ली में कोई रियायत नहीं

20 अप्रैल 2020

डीजीपी हरियाणा
Chandigarh

कोरोना महामारीः लुधियाना में एसीपी की मौत के बाद हरियाणा पुलिस भी सतर्क, जारी की गाइडलाइन

20 अप्रैल 2020

spray
India News

Covid-19 के लिए दवा का छिड़काव शारीरिक और मानसिक रूप से हानिकारक : स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय

20 अप्रैल 2020

Dr, R GangaKhedkar, icmr scientist
India News

Covid-19: कोरोना की जांच किट्स के लिए देश में 16 डिपो तैयार

20 अप्रैल 2020

Mamta Kulkarni
Bollywood

टॉपलेस फोटोशूट से मचाया था तहलका, ड्रग तस्कर से रचाई शादी, ऐसे बर्बाद हुआ ममता कुलकर्णी का हिट करियर

20 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited