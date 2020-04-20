पीएम मोदी बोले- कोविड-19 की इस चुनौतीपूर्ण घड़ी में भारत, मालदीव के साथ खड़ा रहेगा

The special bond between India and Maldives strengthens our resolve to fight this common enemy together. India will stand by its close maritime neighbour and friend in this challenging time.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 20, 2020
