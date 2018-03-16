{"_id":"5aab4fa84f1c1b27088b56d5","slug":"pm-modi-reaches-manipur-he-will-be-addressing-the-105th-session-of-the-indian-science-congress","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"PM \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0923\u093f\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092f\u0942\u0928\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0926\u094d\u0918\u093e\u091f\u0928","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}

PM Modi reaches #Manipur's Imphal, he will be addressing the 105th session of the Indian Science Congress at #Manipur University, along with inaugurating several projects. Governor Najma Heptulla & CM N.Biren Singh present to receive PM. pic.twitter.com/Phtw99Qahl — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2018

PM Modi at the inaugural session of 105th Indian Science Congress at #Manipur University in Imphal, he will also address the gathering. pic.twitter.com/QThYSxkdbI — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2018

We have approved a 'Prime Minister’s Research Fellows' scheme. Under this, bright minds from the best Institutions in the country, like IISc,IIT,NIT, IISER & IIIT will be offered direct admission in Ph.D in IIT & IISc. This will help address brain-drain from our country: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/HXDCn6AC2U — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2018

मणिपुर के इम्फाल पहुंच गए हैं। जहां आज वह कई विकास योजनाओं का उद्घाटन करेंगे। पीएम मोदी के इम्फाल पहुंचते ही गवर्नर नजमा हेपतुल्ला और मुख्यमंत्री एन बिरन सिंह उनको एयरपोर्ट लेने पहुंचे।पीएम मोदीविश्वविद्यालय में भारतीय विज्ञान कांग्रेस के 105 वें सत्र को संबोधित किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे बताया गया है कि यह सदी में दूसरी बार है जब उत्तर-पूर्व में भारतीय विज्ञान कांग्रेस आयोजित की जा रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह भारत के लिए अच्छी बात है।उन्होंने कहा कि रिसर्च देश के विकास में मदद करती है और यह राष्ट्र को आगे ले जाती है। पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि हमने प्रधान मंत्री रिसर्च फैलो को मंजूरी दे दी है। इसके तहत IISc, IIT, NIT, IISER और IIIT जैसे देश के सर्वश्रेष्ठ संस्थानों में उज्जवल भविष्य के लिए IIT और IISc में Ph.D करने के लिए सीधे प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। इससे देश का युवा आगे बढ़ेगा और देश का विकास होगा।उन्होंने इस दौरान महान वैज्ञानिक स्टीफन हॉकिंग को भी श्रद्धांजलि दी।