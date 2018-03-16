शहर चुनें

PM मोदी ने मणिपुर यूनिवर्सिटी में किया भारतीय विज्ञान कांग्रेस का उद्घाटन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 16 Mar 2018 11:46 AM IST
पीएम मोदी
पीएम मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी मणिपुर के इम्फाल पहुंच गए हैं। जहां आज वह कई विकास योजनाओं का उद्घाटन करेंगे। पीएम मोदी के इम्फाल पहुंचते ही गवर्नर नजमा हेपतुल्ला और मुख्यमंत्री एन बिरन सिंह उनको एयरपोर्ट लेने पहुंचे। 
 



पीएम मोदी मणिपुर विश्वविद्यालय में भारतीय विज्ञान कांग्रेस के 105 वें सत्र को संबोधित किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे बताया गया है कि यह सदी में दूसरी बार है जब उत्तर-पूर्व में भारतीय विज्ञान कांग्रेस आयोजित की जा रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह भारत के लिए अच्छी बात है।  


 

उन्होंने कहा कि रिसर्च देश के विकास में मदद करती है और यह राष्ट्र को आगे ले जाती है। पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि हमने प्रधान मंत्री रिसर्च फैलो को मंजूरी दे दी है। इसके तहत  IISc, IIT, NIT, IISER और IIIT जैसे देश के सर्वश्रेष्ठ संस्थानों में उज्जवल भविष्य के लिए IIT और IISc में Ph.D  करने के लिए सीधे प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। इससे देश का युवा आगे बढ़ेगा और देश का विकास होगा।
 



उन्होंने इस दौरान महान वैज्ञानिक स्टीफन हॉकिंग को भी श्रद्धांजलि दी। 


 

