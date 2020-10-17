शहर चुनें
हमें वैक्सीन को सिर्फ पड़ोसी देशों तक ही नहीं बल्कि इसे पूरी दुनिया में पहुंचाना हैः पीएम मोदी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 17 Oct 2020 05:18 PM IST
पीएम मोदी
पीएम मोदी

ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शनिवार को देश में कोविड-19 महामारी की स्थिति और वैक्सीन की तैयारियों की समीक्षा की। इस बैठक में केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ हर्षवर्धन, प्रधानमंत्री के प्रधान सचिव, नीति आयोग के सदस्य और भारत सरकार के दूसरे विभाग के अधिकारी शामिल थे।
इस दौरान पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि हमें वैक्सीन को सिर्फ पड़ोसी देशों तक ही सीमित नहीं रखना है बल्कि इसे पूरी दुनिया में पहुंचाना है। उन्होंने कहा कि वैक्सीन वितरण प्रणाली को और मजबूत करने के लिए हमें पूरे दुनिया में आईटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर जोर देना होगा।
 
india news national pm modi coronavirus corona vaccine covid-19 vaccine

X