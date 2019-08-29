शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   PM Modi made kashmir an integral part of India says Amit shah

पीएम मोदी ने कश्मीर को एक ही झटके में भारत का अविभाज्य हिस्सा बना दिया : अमित शाह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गांधीनगर Updated Thu, 29 Aug 2019 10:24 PM IST
अमित शाह
अमित शाह - फोटो : ANI (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें

केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने गुरुवार को गांधीनगर में कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने जम्मू कश्मीर को एक ही झटके में भारत का अविभाज्य हिस्सा बना दिया। शाह ने राज्य का विशेष दर्जा हटाने और उसे दो केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों में विभाजित करने के केंद्र के फैसले का जिक्र करते हुए यह बात कही।

विज्ञापन


उन्होंने कहा कि मोदी के नेतृत्व के तहत देश आतंकवाद के खिलाफ निर्णायक कदम उठाने में नहीं हिचका है। शाह ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी लोगों को खुश करने के लिए फैसले नहीं लेते। वह लोगों की भलाई के लिए फैसले लेते हैं। और उनके पास ऐसे फैसले लेने के लिए राजनीतिक कीमत चुकाने का साहस है। अतीत में किसी ने नहीं सोचा था कि एक भारतीय नेता दुनिया का नेतृत्व करेगा। 

उन्होंने पंडित दीनदयाल पेट्रोलियम यूनिवर्सिटी (पीडीपीयू) के सातवें दीक्षांत समारोह में कहा कि 2016 के सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक और 2019 के एयर स्ट्राइक के साथ भारत ने आतंकवाद के खिलाफ निर्णायक फैसला लिया। 

वहीं, अपने संबोधन में पीडीपीयू प्रमुख एवं उद्योगपति मुकेश अंबानी ने शाह की सराहना की और उन्हें हमारे युग का लौह पुरूष करार दिया। 
 

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Cricket News

वो तीन बड़े कारण जिनकी वजह से इंडिया 'ए' और अंडर-19 टीम के कोच पद से हटाए गए राहुल द्रविड़

29 अगस्त 2019

राहुल द्रविड़ और विराट कोहली
पारस महाम्ब्रे (बाएं) और सितांशु कोटक (दाएं)
राहुल द्रविड़
Cricket News

वो तीन बड़े कारण जिनकी वजह से इंडिया 'ए' और अंडर-19 टीम के कोच पद से हटाए गए राहुल द्रविड़

29 अगस्त 2019

29 august 2019 rashifal horoscope
Predictions

आज का राशिफल: क्या कहते हैं सभी राशियों के सितारे

29 अगस्त 2019

Cricket News

अब इस एक्ट्रेस के लिए धड़का हार्दिक पांड्या का दिल, पार्टी में परिवार से भी मिलाया

29 अगस्त 2019

हार्दिक पांड्या नताशा स्टैनकोविक
हार्दिक और क्रुणाल
Cricket News

अब इस एक्ट्रेस के लिए धड़का हार्दिक पांड्या का दिल, पार्टी में परिवार से भी मिलाया

29 अगस्त 2019

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Bollywood

बोल्डनेस के चलते इंस्टा क्वीन कहलाती हैं रामानंद सागर की पड़पोती, शाहरुख के बेटे से है खास कनेक्शन

29 अगस्त 2019

साक्षी चोपड़ा और रामांनद सागर
साक्षी चोपड़ा
साक्षी चोपड़ा
साक्षी चोपड़ा
Bollywood

बोल्डनेस के चलते इंस्टा क्वीन कहलाती हैं रामानंद सागर की पड़पोती, शाहरुख के बेटे से है खास कनेक्शन

29 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

इस अभिनेता के घर साफ-सफाई और खाना बनाने का काम करती थीं रानू मंडल, मशहूर होते ही किया खुलासा

29 अगस्त 2019

Ranu Mondal
Ranu Mondal and Feroz Khan
Singer Ranu
Ranu Mondal
Bollywood

इस अभिनेता के घर साफ-सफाई और खाना बनाने का काम करती थीं रानू मंडल, मशहूर होते ही किया खुलासा

29 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

एनआरसी : जानिए क्यों और कैसे 31 अगस्त को लाखों लोगों से छिन जाएगी भारत की नागरिकता

29 अगस्त 2019

इस गणेश चतुर्थी विघ्नहर्ता के आशीर्वाद से असफलता व् बाधाओं पर विजय पाएं - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

इस गणेश चतुर्थी विघ्नहर्ता के आशीर्वाद से असफलता व् बाधाओं पर विजय पाएं - 2 सितम्बर 2019
विज्ञापन
pm modi kashmir amit shah article 370 pakistan imran khan isi
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

पशुपतिनाथ मंदिर, मंदसौर
Madhya Pradesh

मंदसौर: बिना आधार के पशुपतिनाथ मंदिर में नहीं मिलेगा भंडारा खाने का मौका, प्रशासन का आदेश

29 अगस्त 2019

भारत के पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी और फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति एमैनुअल मैक्रों (फाइल फोटो)
India News

एनएसएस स्तर की बैठक आज, भारत को 36 और राफेल बेचना चाहता है फ्रांस

29 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
alibaba ceo jack ma says 12 hour per week work could be the new norm
Corporate

जैक मा के बदले स्वर, बोले- हफ्ते में 12 घंटे तीन दिन काम करना पर्याप्त

29 अगस्त 2019

CBDT Chairman
India News

सरकार ने सीबीडीटी के चेयरमैन पी. सी मोदी का कार्यकाल एक साल के लिए बढ़ाया

29 अगस्त 2019

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
World

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने कहा- फॉक्स न्यूज चैनल हमारे प्रति नहीं रहा निष्ठावान

29 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
बांदा में श्री मुरारीलाल माहेश्वरी वाद-विवाद प्रतियोगिता
Kanpur

बांदाः श्री मुरारीलाल माहेश्वरी वाद-विवाद प्रतियोगिता में एक देश-एक चुनाव व्यवस्था पर विचार

29 अगस्त 2019

visit madanganj kishangarh experience beauty of bani thani regime
Travel

18वीं सदी के इस रोचक इतिहास के गवाह को नहीं देखा तो क्या देखा, इस बार रुख करें किशनगढ़ की ओर

29 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

सरकार ने ‘घातक’ ड्रोन से निपटने के लिए समिति बनाई, एक महीने में गृह मंत्रालय को सौंपेगी रिपोर्ट

29 अगस्त 2019

Internet User
Jammu

जम्मू के पांच जिलों में मोबाइल सेवा शुरू, अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने के बाद से थी बंद

29 अगस्त 2019

मुंबई एयरपोर्ट
India News

प्राइवेट पार्ट में 20 लाख रुपये छिपाकर बैंकॉक जा रही थी अफ्रीकी महिला, मुंबई हवाई अड्डे पर पकड़ी गई

29 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

गायब छात्रा, स्वामी चिन्मयानंद
India News

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लिया स्वत: संज्ञान, शुक्रवार को होगी सुनवाई

पूर्व गृह राज्यमंत्री और भाजपा नेता स्वामी चिन्मयानंद के खिलाफ यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोप लगाने वाली शाहजहांपुर से लापता छात्रा पर वकीलों के समूह की याचिका पर उच्चतम न्यायालय ने स्वत: संज्ञान लिया है। अदालत में मामला सुनवाई के लिए शुक्रवार को सूचीबद्ध है।

29 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
सुखोई-30
India News

नए मिग-29 और सुखोई-30 लड़ाकू विमानों को खरीदने की तैयारी में वायुसेना

29 अगस्त 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी, एस जयशंकर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ भारत का त्रिस्तरीय फार्मूला, संयुक्त राष्ट्र में ही पटखनी देने की तैयारी

29 अगस्त 2019

भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा
India News

धनशोधन मामला: ईडी ने हुड्डा के निकटतम सहयोगियों के प्लॉट जब्त किए

29 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

रिजर्व बैंक की वार्षिक रिपोर्ट: बैंक धोखाधड़ी बढ़ी, आकस्मिक कोष में बचे 1.96 लाख करोड़ रुपये

29 अगस्त 2019

विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार
India News

भारत में हिंसा उकसाने और जिहाद भड़काने का काम कर रहा है पाकिस्तान: विदेश मंत्रालय

29 अगस्त 2019

हरदीप सिंह पुरी
India News

भारत के लिए हवाईक्षेत्र बंद करने के पाक के विचार पर पुरी ने कहा, इससे निपटने के लिए कदम उठाएंगे

29 अगस्त 2019

पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ईडी मामले में चिदंबरम पर सुनवाई पूरी, सुप्रीम कोर्ट 5 सितंबर को सुनाएगा फैसला, गिरफ्तारी से राहत

29 अगस्त 2019

इंद्राणी मुखर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पी चिदंबरम की गिरफ्तारी पर बोली इंद्राणी मुखर्जी- यह अच्छी खबर है

29 अगस्त 2019

भरातीय नौसेना (फाइल फोटो)
India News

दिल्ली से गुजरात तक हाई अलर्ट, समुद्री रास्ते से भारत में घुसपैठ की ताक में पाक कमांडो

29 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

कानपुर के अलाउद्दीन ने बनाया गिनीज, गोल्डन बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, 27 घंटे 5 मिनट बोलकर पढ़ी किताब

यूपी के कानपुर में एक छात्र अलाउद्दीन ने अनोखा रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम दर्ज कराया। उन्होंने लगातार 27 घंटे तक बोलकर पढ़ने का कीर्तिमान स्थापित किया है। अलाउद्दीन का नाम गिनीज बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज किया गया है।

29 अगस्त 2019

Pathankot 1:21

पठानकोट एयरबेस पर तैनात होगा अपाचे एएच-64 ई, विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन फिर भरेंगे उड़ान

29 अगस्त 2019

विराट कोहली 1:15

वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ दूसरे टेस्ट मैच में जीत के साथ विराट कोहली रच देंगे भारतीय क्रिकेट का नया इतिहास

29 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:05

देव आनंद की इन दो हीरोइनों ने मुंबई में दिखाए फैशन के जलवे, रेशमी साड़ियां पहनकर ढाया कहर

29 अगस्त 2019

मायावती 1.40

मायावती पर योगी के मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह धर्मेश के बिगड़े बोल

29 अगस्त 2019

Related

Mehar Singh- Before and After
India News

102 किलो की दिव्यांग मेहर सिंह ने सीखा फिट रहने का मंत्र, मजबूत इच्छाशक्ति से 40 किलो घटाया वजन

29 अगस्त 2019

वार एण्ड पीस
India News

बाॅम्बे हाईकोर्ट के जज ने कहा, मुझे पता है कि 'वार एंड पीस' एक उत्कृष्ट कृति है

29 अगस्त 2019

Muslim organisations on scrapping article 370 said you can not buy loyalty forcefully
India News

अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने पर बोले मुस्लिम संगठन- जबरदस्ती नहीं खरीदी जा सकती वफादारी

29 अगस्त 2019

jp nadda, narendra modi, amit shah
India News

ममता के प. बंगाल में भाजपा की बड़ी 'सेंध', एक करोड़ लोगों ने ली पार्टी की सदस्यता

29 अगस्त 2019

गजनवी मिसाइल
India News

कश्मीर पर बौखलाए पाक ने बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल गजनवी का किया परीक्षण, इमरान ने दी बधाई

29 अगस्त 2019

रावसाहेब दानवे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

विपक्षी नेताओं को पार्टी में शामिल करने से पहले होगी उनकी 'गुजरात के वाशिंग पाउडर' से सफाई : दानवे

29 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited