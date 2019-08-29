पीएम मोदी ने कश्मीर को एक ही झटके में भारत का अविभाज्य हिस्सा बना दिया : अमित शाह

केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने गुरुवार को गांधीनगर में कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने जम्मू कश्मीर को एक ही झटके में भारत का अविभाज्य हिस्सा बना दिया। शाह ने राज्य का विशेष दर्जा हटाने और उसे दो केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों में विभाजित करने के केंद्र के फैसले का जिक्र करते हुए यह बात कही।

HM Amit Shah at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Petroleum University in Gandhinagar: After Uri we carried out air strike & showed world we support peace but won't tolerate threat to our security. We carried out air strikes after Pulwama & made it clear no one can violate our borders. pic.twitter.com/FjkB7YcfpD