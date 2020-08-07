प्रधानमंत्री ने केरल भूस्खलन में जान की क्षति पर दुख जताया, मुआवजे की घोषणा

{"_id":"5f2d4d668ebc3e3d233dbc2a","slug":"pm-modi-expresses-grief-over-landslide-in-kerala-idukki","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947\u0930\u0932 \u092d\u0942\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0932\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0937\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u0916 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092e\u0941\u0906\u0935\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u094b\u0937\u0923\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने केरल के इडुक्की जिले में भारी बारिश के कारण हुए भूस्खलन में कई लोगों की मौत होने पर शुक्रवार को दुख जताया। प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय ने ट्वीट कर बताया कि मारे गए प्रत्येक व्यक्ति के परिवार को प्रधानमंत्री आपदा राहत कोष से दो लाख रुपये की अनुग्रह राशि दी जाएगी। इसके साथ ही घायलों को 50-50 हजार रुपये दिए जाएंगे।

Pained by the loss of lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. NDRF and the administration are working on the ground, providing assistance to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2020

Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured due to the landslide. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 7, 2020

Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki(Kerala). My thoughts are with bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of injured.



I urge party workers to provide all possible relief, following all health protocols. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 7, 2020

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, इडुक्की में भूस्खलन में हुई जान की क्षति से दुखी हूं। दुख की इस घड़ी में पीड़ित परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं।उन्होंने घायलों के शीर्घ स्वस्थ होने की कामना करते हुए कहा कि राष्ट्रीय आपदा मोचन बल (एनडीआरएफ) और प्रशासन मौके पर काम कर रहा है और प्रभावित लोगों को सहायता की जा रही है।वहीं, भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने भी इस हादसे पर दुख जताते हुए मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना जताई है।गौरतलब है कि इडुक्की जिले के राजमला स्थित पेत्तिमुदी में मूसलाधार बारिश के कारण शुक्रवार की सुबह हुए भूस्खलन से 15 मजदूरों की मौत हो गई।