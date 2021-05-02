बंगाल: पीएम मोदी ने ममता को दी बधाई, कहा- कोरोना से लड़ने में हरसंभव मदद करेगा केंद्र

{"_id":"608ee82e9a26636d86025802","slug":"pm-modi-congratulates-mamata-banerjee-pinarayi-vijayan-and-mk-stalin","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0932: \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u092e\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0927\u093e\u0908, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u095c\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0930\u0938\u0902\u092d\u0935 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}

सार प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ममता बनर्जी, मुख्यमंत्री पिनाराई विजयन और प्रमुख एमके स्टालिन को जीत की बधाई दी।

विस्तार

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रविवार को विधानसभा चुनाव में तृणमूल कांग्रेस (टीएमसी) पार्टी के जीतने पर पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी को बधाई दी है।

विज्ञापन

Congratulations to Mamata Didi for @AITCofficial's win in West Bengal. The Centre will continue to extend all possible support to the West Bengal Government to fulfil people’s aspirations and also to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. @MamataOfficial — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021

I would like to thank my sisters and brothers of West Bengal who have blessed our party. From a negligible presence earlier, BJP’s presence has significantly increased. BJP will keep serving the people. I applaud each and every Karyakarta for their spirited effort in the polls. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021

I would like to congratulate Shri @vijayanpinarayi and the LDF for winning the Kerala Assembly elections. We will continue working together on a wide range of subjects and to ensure India mitigates the COVID-19 global pandemic. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021

Congratulations to Thiru @mkstalin and @arivalayam for the victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. We shall work together for enhancing national progress, fulfilling regional aspirations and defeating the COVID-19 pandemic. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021

चुनाव आयोग (ईसीआई) द्वारा आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर जारी चुनाव रुझान में पश्चिम बंगाल के 294 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में से 200 से अधिक सीट हासिल करने पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ममता बनर्जी को टैग कर लिखा, “पश्चिम बंगाल में टीएमसी की जीत के लिए ममता दीदी को बधाई। केंद्र, पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार को लोगों की आकांक्षाओं को पूरा करने और कोविड -19 महामारी को लड़ने के लिए हर संभव समर्थन देना जारी रखेगा।”पीएम आगे लिखते हैं, “मैं पश्चिम बंगाल की अपनी बहनों और भाइयों को धन्यवाद देना चाहूंगा जिन्होंने हमारी पार्टी को आशीर्वाद दिया है। पहले की नगण्य उपस्थिति से, भाजपा की उपस्थिति में काफी वृद्धि हुई है। भाजपा जनता की सेवा करती रहेगी। मैं चुनावों में प्रत्येक कार्यकर्ता के प्रयासों के लिए उनकी सराहना करता हूं।"पीएम मोदी ने केरल विधानसभा चुनाव में लेफ्ट की जीत के लिए केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनाराई विजयन और तमिलनाडु में अपनी पार्टी की जीत के लिए द्रविड़ मुनेत्र कड़गम (डीएमके) प्रमुख एमके स्टालिन को भी बधाई दी।