Home ›   India News ›   PM Modi congratulates Mamata Banerjee, pinarayi vijayan and mk stalin

बंगाल: पीएम मोदी ने ममता को दी बधाई, कहा- कोरोना से लड़ने में हरसंभव मदद करेगा केंद्र

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: वर्तिका तोलानी Updated Sun, 02 May 2021 11:36 PM IST

सार

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ममता बनर्जी, मुख्यमंत्री पिनाराई विजयन और प्रमुख एमके स्टालिन को जीत की बधाई दी।
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : ANI
विस्तार

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रविवार को विधानसभा चुनाव में तृणमूल कांग्रेस (टीएमसी) पार्टी के जीतने पर पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी को बधाई दी है।

चुनाव आयोग (ईसीआई) द्वारा आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर जारी चुनाव रुझान में पश्चिम बंगाल के 294 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में से 200 से अधिक सीट हासिल करने पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ममता बनर्जी को टैग कर लिखा, “पश्चिम बंगाल में टीएमसी की जीत के लिए ममता दीदी को बधाई। केंद्र, पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार को लोगों की आकांक्षाओं को पूरा करने और कोविड -19 महामारी को लड़ने के लिए हर संभव समर्थन देना जारी रखेगा।” 


पीएम आगे लिखते हैं, “मैं पश्चिम बंगाल की अपनी बहनों और भाइयों को धन्यवाद देना चाहूंगा जिन्होंने हमारी पार्टी को आशीर्वाद दिया है। पहले की नगण्य उपस्थिति से, भाजपा की उपस्थिति में काफी वृद्धि हुई है। भाजपा जनता की सेवा करती रहेगी। मैं चुनावों में प्रत्येक कार्यकर्ता के प्रयासों के लिए उनकी सराहना करता हूं।"

पीएम मोदी ने केरल विधानसभा चुनाव में लेफ्ट की जीत के लिए केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनाराई विजयन और तमिलनाडु में अपनी पार्टी की जीत के लिए द्रविड़ मुनेत्र कड़गम (डीएमके) प्रमुख एमके स्टालिन को भी बधाई दी।
 

india news national assembly election 2021 narendra modi mamta banerjee pinarayi vijayan mk stalin
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

