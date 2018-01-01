Download App
PM ने दी नए साल की शुभकामनाएं, राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने की विश्व में शांति की अपील

टीम डिजिटल अमर उजाला

Updated Mon, 01 Jan 2018 09:53 AM IST
PM modi and president ramnath kovind new year wishes of 2018
दुनियाभर में नए साल का पूरे जोश और मौज मस्ती के साथ स्वागत किया गया। इस मौके पर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने देशवासियों को शुभकामनाएं दी है। राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने ट्विटर पर शुभकामनाएं देते हुए पूरे विश्व में शांति बनाए रखने की अपील की।




पीएम मोदी ने भी ट्विटर पर लिखा कि सभी को नए साल 2018 की शुभकामनाएं, प्रार्थना करता हूं कि ये साल भी आपकी जिंदगियों में खुशियां लेकर आएगा।




