शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   PM Modi and other leaders pay floral tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose at the Parliament

पीएम मोदी समेत कई नेताओं ने संसद में नेता जी को उनकी जयंती पर किया याद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 23 Jan 2020 04:45 PM IST
सुभाष चंद्र बोस की जयंती पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित करते पीएम मोदी
सुभाष चंद्र बोस की जयंती पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित करते पीएम मोदी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
आज नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की 123वीं जयंती है। इस मौके पर पूरे देश में कई तरह के कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। वहीं पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला और अन्य नेताओं ने संसद में नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस को पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की।
विज्ञापन
 

 
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

हॉलीवुड फिल्मों की नकल हैं ये बॉलीवुड फिल्मों के पोस्टर, शाहरुख- आमिर ने तो सुपरहीरो को किया कॉपी

23 जनवरी 2020

हॉलीवुड फिल्मों से कॉपीड हैं ये पोस्टर्स
हॉलीवुड फिल्म से कॉपीड बाहुबली का पोस्टर
हॉलीवुड फिल्म से कॉपीड रा.वन का पोस्टर
हॉलीवुड फिल्म से कॉपीड गजनी का पोस्टर
Bollywood

हॉलीवुड फिल्मों की नकल हैं ये बॉलीवुड फिल्मों के पोस्टर, शाहरुख- आमिर ने तो सुपरहीरो को किया कॉपी

23 जनवरी 2020

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू।
Chandigarh

अगर इस पार्टी में शामिल हुए नवजोत सिद्धू तो होंगे सीएम चेहरा, करीबी दोस्त मनाने में जुटे

23 जनवरी 2020

शनि 2020
Predictions

24 को शनि का महापरिवर्तन, पांच राशियों पर शनि भारी, नौकरी-पेशे में होगा ये असर

23 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
Nirbhaya Case Latest News: convicts ask last wish by tihar jail, preparations of execution starts
Delhi NCR

तिहाड़ में शुरू हुई निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी की तैयारी, पूछी गई आखिरी इच्छा

23 जनवरी 2020

Saif Ali Khan
India News

भाग-1: सैफ के बहाने 'भारतवर्ष' की पड़ताल, विष्णु पुराण से लेकर अंग्रेजों तक ने किया जिक्र

22 जनवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

आखिर क्यों निर्भया के दोषियों को अलग-अलग नहीं हो सकती फांसी, ये है वजह

23 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
विज्ञापन
pm modi subhas chandra bose birth anniversary
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Nirbhaya Case Latest News: convicts ask last wish by tihar jail, preparations of execution starts
Delhi NCR

तिहाड़ में शुरू हुई निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी की तैयारी, पूछी गई आखिरी इच्छा

23 जनवरी 2020

kangana ranaut
Bollywood

कंगना रनौत का फूटा इंदिरा जयसिंह पर गुस्सा, कहा-'ऐसी औरतों की कोख से पैदा होते हैं दुष्कर्मी'

23 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
सुभाष चंद्र बोस
India News

जयंती विशेष: सुभाष चंद्र बोस की हत्या हुई या मृत्यु?

23 जनवरी 2020

बेनियाबाग मैदान में मौजूद पुलिस।
Varanasi

बनारस: सीएए का विरोध कर रही महिलाओं से खाली कराया बेनियाबाग मैदान, पथराव

23 जनवरी 2020

नीतीश कुमार-पवन वर्मा (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

'जिस पार्टी में जाना है जाएं' नीतीश की दो टूक पर पवन वर्मा ने फिर किया पलटवार

23 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

आखिर क्यों निर्भया के दोषियों को अलग-अलग नहीं हो सकती फांसी, ये है वजह

23 जनवरी 2020

निलंबित डीएसपी दविंदर सिंह
Jammu

आतंकियों का मददगार दविंदर निकला मक्खन चोर, 1997 में गायब किया था एक ट्रक

23 जनवरी 2020

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Siddharth Shukl
Television

कैप्टेंसी टास्क में गुस्से में तिलमिलाई शहनाज ने सिद्धार्थ को दिया धक्का, हैरान रह गए घरवाले

23 जनवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बाग : 39 दिन से रोज परेशान हो रहे हैं लाखों लोग, दो से तीन घंटे हो रहे लेट

23 जनवरी 2020

छपाक, तानाजी
Bollywood

13वें दिन भी नहीं थमी अजय देवगन की 'तानाजी' की रफ्तार, दीपिका की 'छपाक' की हुई ऐसी हालत

23 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Raveesh Kumar, MEA
India News

कश्मीर पर पाक का पैंतरा हुआ विफल, दुनिया देख चुकी उसका 'डबल स्टैंडर्ड' : भारत

भारत ने अमेरिका को फिर से स्पष्ट कर दिया है कि कश्मीर मुद्दे पर तीसरे पक्ष की मध्यस्थता किसी भी हालत में स्वीकार नहीं है। विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार ने गुरुवार को प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर यह जानकारी दी। 

23 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Vladimir Putin Speech
India News

रूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का अल्पसंख्यकों को रूसी कानून मानने या देश छोड़ने का भाषण वायरल, ये है सच्चाई

23 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020
India News

दिल्ली चुनाव: वोट शेयर का समझें पूरा गणित, 2013 के बाद से कितनी बदली तस्वीर  

23 जनवरी 2020

पिनराई विजयन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोरोनावायरस की चपेट में भारत की कई नर्स, सीएम विजयन ने की विदेश मंत्रालय से हस्तक्षेप की अपील

23 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

होमवर्क न करने पर भड़की शिक्षिका, आठ साल की बच्ची से कराई 450 उठक-बैठक

23 जनवरी 2020

concept pic
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट को क्यों कहना पड़ा- सज्जन होते हैं हाथी

23 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने की वैधता को चुनौती वाली याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने फैसला रखा सुरक्षित

23 जनवरी 2020

अरविंद केजरीवाल
India News

खास रही है ‘आप’ के मुखिया और दिल्ली के सीएम केजरीवाल की लाइफ, थियेटर, स्केचिंग के रहे हैं शौकीन

23 जनवरी 2020

रिपब्लिक डे
India News

Republic Day 2020: ‘रिपब्लिक डे परेड 2020’ की फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल, दिखा सेना का शौर्य और पराक्रम

23 जनवरी 2020

बंगाल की सीएम ममता बनर्जी
India News

ममता बोली, नेताजी ने हिंदू महासभा की विभाजनकारी राजनीति का विरोध किया था

23 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti : इस महान किताब ने नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस को बनाया 'महानायक'

नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस के जन्मदिन पर सिर्फ मिनट में जानिए आजाद हिंद फौज और नेताजी के संघर्ष की पूरी कहानी

23 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:09

सुप्रीम कोर्ट को क्यों कहना पड़ा- सज्जन होते हैं हाथी

23 जनवरी 2020

अरविंद केजरीवाल 3:30

खास रही है ‘आप’ के मुखिया और दिल्ली के सीएम केजरीवाल की लाइफ, थियेटर, स्केचिंग के रहे हैं शौकीन

23 जनवरी 2020

रिपब्लिक डे 1:33

Republic Day 2020: ‘रिपब्लिक डे परेड 2020’ की फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल, दिखा सेना का शौर्य और पराक्रम

23 जनवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 1:13

दिशा पाटनी और आदित्य रॉय कपूर दिखे साथ, यामी गौतम पहुंचीं लिवा मिस दिवा 2020 में

23 जनवरी 2020

Related

Ashok Chavan
India News

सीएए और एनआरसी का विरोध रहेगा जारी: अशोक चव्हाण

23 जनवरी 2020

एनसीपी प्रमुख शरद पवार
India News

महाराष्ट्र चुनावों में मुस्लिमों ने उन पार्टियों को वोट किया जो भाजपा को हरा सकती थी: शरद पवार

23 जनवरी 2020

कांग्रेस नेता पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

चिदंबरम का मोदी सरकार पर हमला, कहा- सत्ता में बैठे लोग असली टुकड़े-टुकड़े गैंग हैं

23 जनवरी 2020

देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

फडणवीस ने ठाकरे को लिखा पत्र, कहा- पीएम की फोटो न होना सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश का उल्लंघन

23 जनवरी 2020

शशि थरूर
India News

सीएए के खिलाफ प्रस्ताव राजनीतिक कदम हैं, राज्यों की बमुश्किल ही कोई भूमिका है: थरूर

23 जनवरी 2020

गौतम खेतान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड: गौतम खेतान की जमानत याचिका पर 31 जनवरी को होगी सुनवाई

23 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited