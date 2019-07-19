शहर चुनें

PM invites suggestions for his Independence Day speech

पीएम मोदी ने स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर अपने भाषण को लेकर लोगों से सुझाव मांगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 19 Jul 2019 02:26 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : Twitter
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने स्वाधीनता दिवस के अवसर पर अपने भाषण के संबंध में लोगों से शुक्रवार को सुझाव मांगे।

प्रधानमंत्री ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'मुझे अपने 15 अगस्त के भाषण में आप सभी के बहुमूल्य सुझावों को शामिल करने में खुशी होगी।’ उन्होंने लोगों से सुझाव देने की अपील करते हुए कहा कि लाल किले की प्राचीर से 130 करोड़ भारतीय आपके विचार सुनेंगे ।

मोदी ने कहा, ‘आप नमो एप पर विशेष रूप से बनाए गए ओपन फोरम में अपना सुझाव दें।’ गौरतलब है कि लोकसभा चुनाव में भारी बहुमत से जीत हासिल करने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के दूसरे कार्यकाल में 15 अगस्त को लाल किले की प्राचीर से उनका यह पहला भाषण होगा । 

 

 






