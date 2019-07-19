पीएम मोदी ने स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर अपने भाषण को लेकर लोगों से सुझाव मांगे

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने स्वाधीनता दिवस के अवसर पर अपने भाषण के संबंध में लोगों से शुक्रवार को सुझाव मांगे।
I am delighted to invite you all to share your valuable inputs for my speech on 15th August.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 19, 2019
Let your thoughts be heard by 130 crore Indians from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Contribute on the specially created Open Forum on the NaMo App. https://t.co/seiXlFciCY pic.twitter.com/5OmhYIRVYB
19 जुलाई 2019