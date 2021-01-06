शहर चुनें
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और जर्मनी की चांसलर एंजेला मर्केल ने की बात, अहम मुद्दों पर हुई चर्चा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 06 Jan 2021 08:17 PM IST
पीएम मोदी और एंजेला मर्केल
पीएम मोदी और एंजेला मर्केल - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने बुधवार को जर्मनी की चांसलर एंजेला मर्केल के साथ वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए बात की। पीएम ने इस दौरान यूरोपीय और वैश्विक स्तर पर मजबूत नेतृत्व प्रदान करने में चांसलर मर्केल की लंबे समय से चली आ रही भूमिका की सराहना की।
पीएम मोदी ने भारत-जर्मनी के बीच रणनीतिक साझेदारी के लिए भी धन्यवाद किया। दोनों नेताओं ने कोरोना महामारी को लेकर चर्चा की। इसके अलावे दोनों ने द्विपक्षीय संबंधों, क्षेत्रीय, वैश्विक मुद्दों और विशेष रूप से भारत-यूरोपीय संबंधों पर चर्चा की। 

 

