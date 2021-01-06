प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और जर्मनी की चांसलर एंजेला मर्केल ने की बात, अहम मुद्दों पर हुई चर्चा

PM held a video-teleconference with German counterpart,Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel today. PM appreciated long-standing role of Chancellor Merkel in providing strong leadership at European&global stage& thanked her for guiding growth of India-Germany Strategic Partnership:PMO pic.twitter.com/D9gI9QURII— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.