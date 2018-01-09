Download App
PIL fiiled in High Court against Calcutta University honorary D.Lit degree to Mamata Banerjee

ममता बनर्जी की डी-लिट उपाधि पर हंगामा, कलकत्ता यूनिवर्सिटी के खिलाफ PIL दायर

Updated Tue, 09 Jan 2018 01:17 PM IST
PIL fiiled in High Court against Calcutta University honorary D.Lit degree to Mamata Banerjee
ममता बनर्जी
कलकत्ता यूनिवर्सिटी की ओर से 11 जनवरी को बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी को डॉक्टर ऑफ लिटरेचर (डी-लिट) की मानद उपाधि दिए जाने से ठीक पहले इसपर हंगामा खड़ा हो गया है। ममता को डी-लिट की उपाधि दिए जाने के पहले यूनिवर्सिटी के इस फैसले के खिलाफ कलकत्ता हाई कोर्ट में याचिका दायर की गई है। 

पढ़ेंः- उपचुनावों के लिए तृणमूल कांग्रेस उम्मीदवारों का ऐलान, 29 जनवरी को होगी वोटिंग

बता दें कि कला, साहित्य और समाजसेवा के क्षेत्र में उल्लेखनीय योगदान के लिए मुख्यमंत्री को 11 जनवरी को विश्वविद्यालय के दीक्षांत समारोह में यह सम्मान प्रदान करने का कार्यक्रम आयोजित है।
pil mamta banerjee calcutta university
