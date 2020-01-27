सीएए हिंसा के लिए 120 करोड़ देने के आरोपों से पीएफआई का इनकार

Mohd Ali Jinnah, General Secy, Popular Front of India (PFI): We strongly condemn news reports regarding PFI's financial link to instigate CAA protest. Reports attribute 73 bank accounts to PFI&states that Rs 120 cr was transferred through these accounts to fund anti-CAA protest.

पीएफआई ने उत्तर प्रदेश में नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए) के खिलाफ हिंसा फैलाने के लिए 120 करोड़ रुपये देने के आरोपों से इनकार किया है।प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने पॉपुलर फ्रंट आफ इंडिया (पीएफआई) पर गंभीर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा है कि नागरिकता कानून के विरोध में यूपी में हुए हिंसक प्रदर्शनों के पीछे पीएफआई का हाथ है। ऐसी जानकारी गृह मंत्रालय को मिली है।पीएफआई ने 73 बैंक खातों में करीब 120 करोड़ रुपये ट्रांसफर किए थे। इन खातों में देश के वरिष्ठ वकील कपिल सिब्बल, इंदिरा जयसिंह और दुष्यंत ए दवे के भी नाम हैं, जिन्हें लाखों रुपये का भुगतान करने का दावा किया गया है।इन सभी आरोपों को खारिज करते हुए पीएफआई के महासचिव मोहम्मद अली जिन्ना ने सोमवार को कहा कि हम इस तरह की खबरों की कड़ी निंदा करते हैं।

केंद्रीय मंत्री रवि शंकर प्रसाद ने इस मुद्दे पर टिप्पणी करने से इनकार करते हुए कहा कि कानून प्रवर्तन एजेंसियां अपना काम कर रही हैं। उन्होंने कहा, 'मुझे इस बारे में टिप्पणी करने की जरूरत नहीं है। लेकिन अगर किसी खास दिन कोई संदिग्ध लेनदेन हुआ है तो यह संदेह पैदा होता है कि वो विरोध अपने आप नहीं हुआ था।'





Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad: Law enforcement agencies are doing their job, I need not make any comment. But if there is suspicious nature of transaction on a particular day then obviously it raises serious apprehension& protests that are organised don't look voluntary.