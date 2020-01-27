शहर चुनें

PFI link to CAA protests: PFI condemn news reports, other updates and statements

सीएए हिंसा के लिए 120 करोड़ देने के आरोपों से पीएफआई का इनकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 27 Jan 2020 04:42 PM IST
पीएफआई ने उत्तर प्रदेश में नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए) के खिलाफ हिंसा फैलाने के लिए 120 करोड़ रुपये देने के आरोपों से इनकार किया है। 
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने पॉपुलर फ्रंट आफ इंडिया (पीएफआई) पर गंभीर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा है कि नागरिकता कानून के विरोध में यूपी में हुए हिंसक प्रदर्शनों के पीछे पीएफआई का हाथ है। ऐसी जानकारी गृह मंत्रालय को मिली है। 

पीएफआई ने 73 बैंक खातों में करीब 120 करोड़ रुपये ट्रांसफर किए थे। इन खातों में देश के वरिष्ठ वकील कपिल सिब्बल, इंदिरा जयसिंह और दुष्यंत ए दवे के भी नाम हैं, जिन्हें लाखों रुपये का भुगतान करने का दावा किया गया है। 
 

इन सभी आरोपों को खारिज करते हुए पीएफआई के महासचिव मोहम्मद अली जिन्ना ने सोमवार को कहा कि हम इस तरह की खबरों की कड़ी निंदा करते हैं। 

एजेंसियां अपना काम कर रहीं : प्रसाद 

केंद्रीय मंत्री रवि शंकर प्रसाद ने इस मुद्दे पर टिप्पणी करने से इनकार करते हुए कहा कि कानून प्रवर्तन एजेंसियां अपना काम कर रही हैं। उन्होंने कहा, 'मुझे इस बारे में टिप्पणी करने की जरूरत नहीं है। लेकिन अगर किसी खास दिन कोई संदिग्ध लेनदेन हुआ है तो यह संदेह पैदा होता है कि वो विरोध अपने आप नहीं हुआ था।'








 

