सीएए हिंसा के लिए 120 करोड़ देने के आरोपों से पीएफआई का इनकार

Mohd Ali Jinnah, General Secy, Popular Front of India (PFI): We strongly condemn news reports regarding PFI's financial link to instigate CAA protest. Reports attribute 73 bank accounts to PFI&states that Rs 120 cr was transferred through these accounts to fund anti-CAA protest.— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2020
केंद्रीय मंत्री रवि शंकर प्रसाद ने इस मुद्दे पर टिप्पणी करने से इनकार करते हुए कहा कि कानून प्रवर्तन एजेंसियां अपना काम कर रही हैं। उन्होंने कहा, 'मुझे इस बारे में टिप्पणी करने की जरूरत नहीं है। लेकिन अगर किसी खास दिन कोई संदिग्ध लेनदेन हुआ है तो यह संदेह पैदा होता है कि वो विरोध अपने आप नहीं हुआ था।'
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad: Law enforcement agencies are doing their job, I need not make any comment. But if there is suspicious nature of transaction on a particular day then obviously it raises serious apprehension& protests that are organised don't look voluntary. https://t.co/Q9PEh10IGq pic.twitter.com/OUVIsWRnAr— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2020
27 जनवरी 2020