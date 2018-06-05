शहर चुनें

लगातार सातवें दिन पेट्रोल-डीजल सस्ता, चालाकी बताकर सरकार पर भड़के सिंधिया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 05 Jun 2018 05:10 PM IST
Petrol and diesel price cut for seventh consecutive day, Jyotiraditya Scindia fires
मंगलवार को लगातार सातवें दिन भी पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम में कटौती हुई। इस दिन पेट्रोल की कीमत में जहां प्रति लीटर 13 पैसे की कटौती हुई वहीं डीजल में यह 9 पैसे प्रति लीटर रही। देश की सबसे बड़ी तेल विपणन कंपनी इंडियन ऑयल की वेबसाइट के मुताबिक पांच जून को पेट्रोल के दाम गिर कर 77.83 रुपये प्रति लीटर पर आ गया जो कि एक दिन पहले के 78.96 रुपये के मुकाबले 13 पैसे कम है। 
इसी तरह डीजल की कीमत भी एक दिन पहले के 68.97 रुपये के मुकाबले मंगलवार को 9 पैसे प्रति लीटर घट कर 68.88 पैसे प्रति लीटर रहा। उल्लेखनीय है कि बीते 30 मई से पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमतों में गिरावट जारी है। 

तेल की कम हो रही कीमतों को ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने सरकार की चालाकी बताते हुए कई हमले किए। उन्होंने मध्य प्रदेश सरकार को भी आड़े हाथ लेते हुए तेल पर लगने वाले वैट पर सवाल खड़े किए।



 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

