Govt's putting blot on people of this nation by lowering fuel prices by 1 paise. I'll call them 'Ek paise waali sarkar'. Most importantly MP charges highest VAT-28% on petrol&22% on diesel. If centre isn't doing anything, why is Shivraj govt not lowering VAT?:Jyotiraditya Scindia pic.twitter.com/Z6Fmm5XLXh— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2018
इलाहाबाद सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी में छात्रों ने जबरदस्त हंगामा किया है। कई वाहनों में तोड़फोड़, अागजनी और पथराव का मामला सामने आया है।
5 जून 2018