महावीर जयंती पर ट्रोल हुए शशि थरूर, लोगों ने कहा- हैप्पी दिवाली, हैप्पी रक्षाबंधन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 29 Mar 2018 12:27 PM IST
people troll shashi tharoor on picture of mahatma buddha picture on the day of mahavir jayanti
कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर गुरूवार को ट्विटर पर ट्रोल हो गए। ट्विटर पर एक्टिव रहने वाले थरूर ने महावीर जयंती पर लोगों को बधाई दी। जिसके बाद लोग उन्हें ट्रोल करने लगे। उनके ट्रोल होने की वजह थी महात्मा बुद्ध की तस्वीर। उन्होंने महावीर जयंती पर लोगों को बधाई देते हुए गलती से महात्मा बुद्ध की तस्वीर लगा दी थी। 
 


थरूर ने ट्वीटर पर तस्वीर के साथ हैप्पी महावीर जयंती लिखा था। फिर यूजर्स ने उस तस्वीर को महात्मा बुद्ध की तस्वीर बताते हुए थरूर को ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया। इससे बाद थरूर ने अपनी गलती स्वीकार करते हुए कहा कि उन्होंने एक मीडिया संस्थान की तस्वीर को शेयर किया था। 

हालांकि इससे पहले भी वह सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल हो चुके हैं। उन्होंने अंग्रेजी में गलती की थी जिसके बाद यूजर्स ने उनकी गलती पकड़ी और उन्हें ट्रोल किया। इसी बात पर कई यूजर्स ने ये भी कहा था कि यह एक ऐतिहासिक घटना है कि कोई शशि थरूर की अंग्रेजी ठीक कर रहा है। 
 

 

 

 

 

15 मई 2014

