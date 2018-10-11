शहर चुनें

PDP leader Vikramaditya Singh joins Congress

पीडीपी नेता विक्रमादित्य सिंह कांग्रेस में शामिल हुए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 11 Oct 2018 02:03 PM IST
PDP leader Vikramaditya Singh joins Congress
ख़बर सुनें
पीडीपी (पीपल्स डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी) के नेता विक्रमादित्य सिंह कांग्रेस पार्टी में शामिल हो गए हैं। विक्रमादित्य वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी नेता डॉक्टर कर्ण सिंह के बेटे हैं।
vikramaditya singh karan singh congress pdp leader विक्रमादित्य सिंह पीडीपी कांग्रेस
