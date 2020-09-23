शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates News In Hindi: Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha Suspended MPs Opposition BJP

Live

Parliament Live Updates: राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही जारी, आज समाप्त हो जाएगा मानसून सत्र

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 23 Sep 2020 09:32 AM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates News In Hindi: Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha Suspended MPs Opposition BJP
Rajya sabha - फोटो : Rajya sabha

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now

खास बातें

संसद के मानसून सत्र का आज 10वां दिन है। राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही शुरू हो चुकी है। वहीं, राज्यसभा से निलंबित आठ सांसदों का धरना खत्म हो चुका है। विपक्ष ने सांसदों के निलंबन वापस नहीं लिए जाने तक पूरे सत्र का बहिष्कार करने का फैसला किया है। विपक्ष के सांसदों के द्वारा किए गए दुर्व्यवहार को लेकर उपसभापति हरिवंश नारायण सिंह ने उपवास रखा, जिसे उन्होंने आज समाप्त किया है। लोकसभा की कार्रवाई आज शाम छह बजे शुरू होगी। कल राज्यसभा में आवश्यक वस्तु संशोधन विधेयक पास हो गया। यह कृषि विधेयक से जुड़ा तीसरा विधेयक है। विपक्ष के भारी विरोध के बावजूद सदन से कल सात विधेयक पास हुए। यहां पढ़ें सदन की कार्यवाही से जुड़े अपडेट्स- 
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

विज्ञापन
09:16 AM, 23-Sep-2020

सरकार ने सदन को अनिश्चितकाल के लिए स्थगित करने की सिफारिश की

विदेश राज्यमंत्री वी मुरलीधरन ने सदन को बताया है कि मुझे सदस्यों को सूचित करना है कि सरकार ने आज सदन को अनिश्चित काल के लिए स्थगित करने की सिफारिश करने का निर्णय लिया है। लेकिन लोकसभा द्वारा पारित किए गए कुछ महत्वपूर्ण विधायी कार्य का सदन के अनिश्चित काल के लिए स्थगित होने से पहले तक निपटान होगा। 
 

 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
parliament rajya sabha
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

घटना के बाद एकजुट ग्रामीण।
Kaushambi

प्रयागराज: भैंस की पूंछ पर विवाद, ससुर ने विवाहिता को कुल्हाड़ी से काट डाला

23 सितंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

इन पांच संकेतों से जानें आपको डायबिटीज है या नहीं, लक्षणों को न करें नजरअंदाज

23 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
अंपायर के फैसले से नाराज हुए धोनी
Cricket News

IPL 2020: अंपायर के फैसले पर धोनी ने खोया आपा, मैच के दौरान हुई तीखी बहस, देखें VIDEO

23 सितंबर 2020

एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

IPL 2020: क्या फाफ डुप्लेसिस की मेहनत पर धोनी ने फेरा पानी? उनके इस फैसले और तरीके पर उठे सवाल

23 सितंबर 2020

पेट्रोल डीजल की कीमत
Bazar

Petrol Diesel Price: आज नहीं घटे पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम, जानें आज कितनी है कीमत

23 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Top News
India News

23 सितंबर: आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

23 सितंबर 2020

विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग (यूजीसी)
India News

एक नवंबर से होगी शैक्षणिक सत्र की शुरुआत, पढ़ाई पूरी करने के लिए छुट्टियों में होगी कटौती

23 सितंबर 2020

एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

IPL 2020: राजस्थान के खिलाफ मिली हार से आहत हुए धोनी, इन्हें ठहराया हार का जिम्मेदार

23 सितंबर 2020

सिल्क स्मिता
Bollywood

Silk Smitha: ऐसे शुरू हुई सिल्क स्मिता की असली 'डर्टी पिक्चर', यहां पढ़िए 10 अनसुनी कहानियां

23 सितंबर 2020

राजस्थान रॉयल्स बनाम चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स
Cricket News

IPL 2020: राजस्थान ने चेन्नई को चटाई धूल, इन पांच खिलाड़ियों के दम पर RR ने जीत के साथ किया आगाज

23 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited