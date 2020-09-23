Parliament Live Updates: राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही जारी, आज समाप्त हो जाएगा मानसून सत्र

LiveParliament Live Updates: राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही जारी, आज समाप्त हो जाएगा मानसून सत्र
I've to inform members that the Govt has decided to recommend adjournment of the House sine die today. But some important legislative business passed by Lok Sabha has to be disposed off before adjournment of the House sine die: MoS for MEA & Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan pic.twitter.com/aUtCju652C— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.