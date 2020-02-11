शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Parliament budget session 2020 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha live updates news

Live

संसद Live: प्रमोशन में आरक्षण को लेकर आज भी हंगामे के आसार, विपक्षी पार्टियों ने दिया स्थगन प्रस्ताव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 11 Feb 2020 10:04 AM IST

खास बातें

प्रमोशन में आरक्षण को लेकर संसद के दोनों सदनों में आज भी हंगामे के आसार हैं। डीएमके, सीपीएम के सांसद ने राज्यसभा में इस मुद्दे पर स्थगन प्रस्ताव दिया है।
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

09:59 AM, 11-Feb-2020

सीपीएम ने भी राज्यसभा में दिया नोटिस

सीपीएम के सांसद केके रागेश ने भी प्रमोशन में आरक्षण पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले को लेकर राज्यसभा में स्थगन प्रस्ताव दिया है। 
 

 
विज्ञापन
09:09 AM, 11-Feb-2020

प्रमोशन में आरक्षण को लेकर आज भी हंगामे के आसार, विपक्षी पार्टियों ने दिया स्थगन प्रस्ताव

आरक्षण को लेकर सरकार को घेरने की तैयारी में डीएमके
डीएमके सांसद तिरुचि शिवा ने प्रमोशन में आरक्षण को लेकर राज्यसभा में नियम 267 के तहत स्थगन प्रस्ताव का नोटिस दिया है।
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
budget session 2020 parliament budget session lok sabha rajya sabha
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

-
Cricket News

मैच के दौरान दिल का दौरा पड़ने से 18 वर्षीय क्रिकेटर की मौत

11 फरवरी 2020

Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan
MyCity Talks

'लव आज कल' के सितारों संग 'माई सिटी टॉक्स': आज ताजनगरी में 'सार्तिक' अमर उजाला के मेहमान

11 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Dead body found in water under culvert
Ballia

पुलिया के नीचे पानी में उतराया मिला शव

10 फरवरी 2020

हल्दी कोठी के सामने सड़क निर्माण के लिए एनएच 31को जाम करते भाजपा अल्प संख्यक मोर्चा के प्रदेश मंत्?
Ballia

सड़क निर्माण की मांग को लेकर ग्रामीणों ने किया एनएच जाम

10 फरवरी 2020

नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन
Lucknow

सीएए विरोधी प्रदर्शनकारियों को नोटिस को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका खारिज

10 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
सस्पेंड
Varanasi

मिड डे मीलः बच्चों से राशन लदा ठेला खिंचवाने के आरोप में शिक्षक निलंबित

10 फरवरी 2020

KCC to be made without guarantee to farmers: DM
Mahoba

किसानों के बिना गारंटी के बनेंगे केसीसी- डीएम

10 फरवरी 2020

Development Proceeds in ambedkarnagar
Ambedkar Nagar

अकबरपुर नगर पालिका में साढ़े सात करोड़ से होगा विकास

10 फरवरी 2020

जिला योजना की बैठक लेते प्रभारी मंत्री अनिल राजभर, मंत्री उपेंद्र तिवारी, जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष सु?
Ballia

विकास कार्यों के लिए 69.80 करोड़ का प्रस्ताव पास

10 फरवरी 2020

Farmers jammed due to no purchase of paddy
Ballia

धान की खरीदारी नहीं होने पर किसानों ने नगरा-बेल्थरारोड मार्ग किया जाम

10 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट को मिला पहला दान, मोदी सरकार ने एक रुपये से की शुरुआत

अयोध्या में राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए गठित ट्रस्ट को दान मिलने का सिलसिला भी शुरू हो गया है। मोदी सरकार ने नवगठित ट्रस्ट को मंदिर निर्माण शुरू करने के लिए नकद में एक रुपये दान किया।

6 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
राहुल के बयान पर संसद में संग्राम
India News

'युवा मारेंगे डंडे' पर हर्षवर्धन ने की राहुल की निंदा, आगबबूला हुए कांग्रेस सांसद, मचा हंगामा

7 फरवरी 2020

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: PM Modi hits back at rahul gandhi over dande marenge statement
India News

'युवा डंडे मारेंगे' पर मोदी का राहुल को जवाब, सूर्य नमस्कार करके पीठ मजबूत करूंगा

6 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020- वोट शेयर का गणित
India News

अबकी बार दिल्ली में किसकी सरकार, यहां समझें वोट शेयर का पूरा गणित

8 फरवरी 2020

Coronavirus
India News

कोरोनावायरस: अगर पाक कहे तो चीन से उसके नागरिकों को भी भारत वापस लाने को तैयार

6 फरवरी 2020

शरद पवार
India News

महाराष्ट्रः वारकरी संप्रदाय ने एनसीपी प्रमुख शरद पवार को हिंदू विरोधी घोषित किया

6 फरवरी 2020

air india
India News

'महाराजा' के कंगाल होने की एक वजह यह भी, सरकार ने ही नहीं चुकाए 1300 करोड़ रुपये

6 फरवरी 2020

तेजस्वी सूर्या (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बहुसंख्यक सावधान रहें, लौट सकता है मुगल शासन: लोकसभा में भाजपा सांसद

6 फरवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग
India News

शाहीन बाग में धरना को हटाने की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट अब सोमवार को करेगा सुनवाई

7 फरवरी 2020

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आठ फरवरी के बाद शाहीन बाग बन सकता है जलियांंवाला बाग: असदुद्दीन ओवैसी

6 फरवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 नतीजे : रिजल्ट पर टिका है भाजपा में मनोज तिवारी का भविष्य

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव नतीजों का इंतजार है हालांकि रुझानों में आप को जीत मिलती दिख रही है। लेकिन अगर ऐसा नतीजों में भी हुआ तो मनोज तिवारी का भविष्य भाजपा में कैसा होगा।

11 फरवरी 2020

मनीष सिसोदिया 1:02

दिल्ली चुनाव नतीजे 2020 : नतीजे आने पहले घबराए हुए हैं मनीष सिसोदिया, कहा- रात को नींद नहीं आई

11 फरवरी 2020

मनोज तिवारी 1:29

दिल्ली चुनाव मतगणना: नतीजों से पहले बोले मनोज तिवारी, कहा-मैं नर्वस नहीं हूं

11 फरवरी 2020

राहुल गांधी 9:07

आरक्षण को लेकर राहुल गांधी का मोदी सरकार पर हमला सहित 5 बड़ी खबरें

10 फरवरी 2020

आप 1:46

दिल्ली में केजरीवाल की जीत के लिए प्रयागराज में हवन-पूजन, मांगी गई दुआएं

10 फरवरी 2020

Related

Rajnath Singh and Thaawar Chand Gehlot
India News

प्रमोशन में आरक्षण पर संग्राम, राजनाथ ने कहा- संवेदनशील मुद्दे पर राजनीति ठीक नहीं

10 फरवरी 2020

Congress walk out in Lok Sabha
India News

फारूक अब्दुल्ला को हिरासत में रखने का मुद्दा लोकसभा में उठा, विपक्षी दलों का वॉकआउट

5 फरवरी 2020

संजय सिंह
India News

आम आदमी पार्टी ने राज्यसभा में उठाया निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी में देरी का मुद्दा

4 फरवरी 2020

Locket Chatterjee, BJP MP
India News

भाजपा सांसद बोलीं- ममता सरकार सरस्वती पूजा उत्सव मनाने की अनुमति नहीं दे रही

4 फरवरी 2020

भाजपा सांसद प्रवेश वर्मा
India News

लोकसभा में विपक्ष से बोले भाजपा सांसद- जय श्री राम के नारे लगाओ, सब पाप धुल जाएंगे

3 फरवरी 2020

Anurag Thakur
India News

लोकसभा में कांग्रेस सदस्यों ने अनुराग ठाकुर पर की हूटिंग, सीएए-एनपीआर के मुद्दे पर हंगामा

3 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited