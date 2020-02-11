संसद Live: प्रमोशन में आरक्षण को लेकर आज भी हंगामे के आसार, विपक्षी पार्टियों ने दिया स्थगन प्रस्ताव

Liveसंसद Live: प्रमोशन में आरक्षण को लेकर आज भी हंगामे के आसार, विपक्षी पार्टियों ने दिया स्थगन प्रस्ताव
KK Ragesh, CPI(M) MP has given suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over 'SC ruling that there is no fundamental right to claim reservation for SC/ST/OBC in govt jobs and promotions'.— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020
DMK MP Tiruchi Siva has given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over 'setback to reservation policy of SCs/STs/OBCs due to recent Supreme Court judgement' (file pic) pic.twitter.com/l7cpuRRpuc— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020
6 फरवरी 2020