Home ›   India News ›   Palghar case SC asks Maharashtra govt to bring on record details of action taken against police personnel

पालघर हिंसा: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सरकार से मामले में आरोप पत्र की प्रति दाखिल करने को कहा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 06 Aug 2020 12:53 PM IST
supreme court
supreme court - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने गुरुवार को महाराष्ट्र सरकार से पालघर में भीड़ द्वारा हत्या के मामले में पुलिसकर्मियों की भूमिका की जांच की स्थिति से उसे अवगत कराने को कहा। अदालत ने राज्य सरकार से मामले में आरोप पत्र की प्रति भी उसके समक्ष दाखिल करने को कहा। अब मामले पर तीन हफ्ते बाद सुनवाई होगी।
