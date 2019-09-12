शहर चुनें

एससीओ के पहले 'सैन्य सहयोग' में शामिल नहीं हुआ पाक प्रतिनिधिमंडल, खाली दिखी बेंच

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 12 Sep 2019 10:57 AM IST
एससीओ मीटिंग में खाली पड़ी पाकिस्तान की बेंच
एससीओ मीटिंग में खाली पड़ी पाकिस्तान की बेंच - फोटो : ANI
पाकिस्तान के साथ जारी गतिरोध के बीच नई दिल्ली में भारतीय रक्षा मंत्रालय द्वारा आयोजित शंघाई सहयोग संगठन (SCO) के पहले सैन्य सहयोग में पाकिस्तानी प्रतिनिधिमंडल शामिल नहीं हुआ। भारतीय रक्षा अधिकारियों ने बताया कि चूंकि पाकिस्तान एससीओ का सदस्य है, इसलिए उसे इस कार्यक्रम में आमंत्रित किया गया था।
शंघाई सहयोग संगठन के पहले सैन्य औषधि सम्मेलन में सिंह ने कहा कि  जैव-आतंकवाद आज के समय में असली खतरा है और सशस्त्र बलों की चिकित्सा सेवाओं को समस्या से निपटने में सबसे आगे होना चाहिए।

उन्होंने कहा कि जैव आतंकवाद संक्रामक प्लेग के तौर पर फैल गया है। सिंह ने कहा कि सशस्त्र बल और उसकी चिकित्सा सेवाओं को इस समस्या से निपटने में अग्रणी होना चाहिए।
