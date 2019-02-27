भारतीय वायु सेना के हमले के बाद बौखलाए पाकिस्तान ने दावा किया है कि उसने भारत के दो विमानों को मार गिराया है। पाकिस्तानी सेना के प्रवक्ता मेजर जनरल आसिफ गफूर ने ट्वीट करके लिखा

In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while other fell inside IOK. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area.

#Pakistanstrikesback #PAF undertook strikes across LoC from Pakistani airspace. Sole purpose of this action was to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self defence. We do not wish to escalate but are fully prepared if forced into that paradigm#PakistanZindabad