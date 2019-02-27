भारतीय वायु सेना के हमले के बाद बौखलाए पाकिस्तान ने दावा किया है कि उसने भारत के दो विमानों को मार गिराया है। पाकिस्तानी सेना के प्रवक्ता मेजर जनरल आसिफ गफूर ने ट्वीट करके लिखा
In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while other fell inside IOK. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area.— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 27, 2019
#Pakistanstrikesback #PAF undertook strikes across LoC from Pakistani airspace. Sole purpose of this action was to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self defence. We do not wish to escalate but are fully prepared if forced into that paradigm#PakistanZindabad— Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) February 27, 2019
उधर, एएनआई के हवाले से खबर है कि भारत ने भी नौशेरा के लाम वैली में पाकिस्तान के एफ-16 को मार गिराया है।आपको बता दें, जम्मू कश्मीर के नौशेरा में पाकिस्तान ने भारतीय वायु सीमा का उल्लंघन किया है। पीटीआई के मुताबिक जम्मू कश्मीर के नौशेरा में पाकिस्तान के विमान घुस आए और पुंछ और राजौरी के इलाके में बम भी गिराए। भारतीय वायु सेना ने हालांकि पाकिस्तान के फाइटर जेट को खदेड़ दिया।
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पीटीआई के हवाले से खबर आ रही है कि जम्मू कश्मीर के नौशेरा में पाकिस्तान के विमान घुस आए हैं।
27 फरवरी 2019