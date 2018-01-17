Download App
Padmavat: Producers move Supreme Court against the film being banned in states

'पद्मावत' पर फिर मचा घमासान, कुछ राज्यों में बैन के खिलाफ SC पहुंचे प्रोड्यूसर्स

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 11:19 AM IST
Padmavat: Producers move Supreme Court against the film being banned in states
फिल्म पदमावत को लेकर विवाद लगातार जारी है। इस फिल्म के प्रोड्यूसर्स मामले को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंच गए हैं। आपको बता दें कि फिल्म पदमावत को कई राज्यों में बैन कर दिया गया है। यह फिल्म 6 राज्यों हरियाणा, गोवा, गुजरात, मध्यप्रदेश, राजस्थान और उत्तराखंड में बैन है। 

आपको बता दें कि लंबे समय से विवादों की वजह से रिलीज से रुकी हुई हिंदी फिल्म पदमावत (पहले पदमावती) के खिलाफ दायर याचिका में दिए निर्देशों के अनुसार उचित निर्णय नही लेने पर सेंसर बोर्ड चेयरमैन प्रसून जोशी को इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट की लखनऊ खंडपीठ ने अवमानना मामले में नोटिस भेजा था। 

उन्हें तीन हफ्ते में जवाब देना होगा, जिसमें वे अपना पक्ष रखेंगे। याचिका में कहा गया था कि संजय लीला भंसाली की यह फिल्म सती प्रथा को महिमामंडित करती है, ऐसा करना प्रतिबंधित है।
