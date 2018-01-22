Download App
Padmaavat: Supreme Court to hear the matter tomorrow

पद्मावत पर बैन की मांग, राजस्थान-मध्यप्रदेश की याचिका पर SC कल सुनवाई के लिए तैयार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 11:14 AM IST
Padmaavat: Supreme Court to hear the matter tomorrow
deepika padukone
पद्मावत फिल्म पर चल रहा विरोध थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। राजस्थान और मध्यप्रदेश की सरकार इस मामले को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंची हैं। मंगलवार 23 जनवरी को इस मामले पर सुनवाई होगी। आपको बता दें कि पद्मावत फिल्म 25 जनवरी को रिलीज होनी है। सरकारें इस फिल्म को बैन करने की मांग कर रही हैं क्योंकि सरकार का मानना है कि इससे कानून व्यवस्था बिगड़ रही है। 

आपको बता दें कि रिलीज डेट नजदीक आते ही संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म 'पद्मावत' के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन अब उग्र होने लगे हैं।राजस्थान सहित गुजरात व उत्तर प्रदेश में करणी सेना व अन्य राजपूत संगठन 'पद्मावत' फिल्म के बैन की मांग को लेकर तोड़फोड़ कर रहे हैं।

वहीं राजस्थान में चित्तौड़गढ़ सहित दस से अधिक जिलों में करणी सेना के कार्यकर्ताओं ने सड़कों से लेकर सिनेमाघरों तक में प्रदर्शन कर फिल्म को रिलीज नहीं करने की मांग की। इधर, रविवार को चित्तौड़गढ़ में राजपूत समाज की महिलाओं ने जिला प्रशासन को ज्ञापन सौंप कर इच्छा मृत्यु की मांग की।

'पद्मावत' फिल्म को बैन करने की मांग पर अड़े करणी सेना व राजपूत संगठन सभी से ​फिल्म को नहीं देखने की मांग कर रहे हैं। वहीं चित्तौड़गढ़ में राजपूत समाज की 200 महिलाओं ने जिला प्रशासन को एक पत्र सौंपा। जिसमें कहा गया है कि यदि फिल्म रिलीज होती है तो वे इच्छा मृत्यु की मांग करती हैं। इसकी अनुमति उन्हें ​दी जाए। इससे पूर्व जौहर क्षत्राणी मंच की ओर से स्वाभिमान रैली भी निकाली गई।
VIDEO: पद्मावत के विरोध में कहीं लहराई गईं तलवारें, तो कहीं दिखाई गईं लाठियां

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के बावजूद फिल्म पद्मावत का विरोध खत्म होने के नाम नहीं ले रहा। यूपी, हरियाणा, राजस्थान, गुजरात के कई शहरों में राजपूत समुदाय के लोगों ने फिल्म का विरोध किया।

22 जनवरी 2018

LIST OF 20 AAM AADMI PARTY MLA’S WHO DISQUALIFY IN CASE OFFICE OF PROFIT 3:18

आम आदमी पार्टी के इन 20 विधायक की सदस्यता रद्द, राष्ट्रपति ने दी मंजूरी

21 जनवरी 2018

Mehbooba Mufti urges PM Modi, Pakistan to not let J&K become ‘battle ground’ 3:47

महबूबा मुफ्ती की भारत और पाकिस्तान के पीएम से गुहार ‘खून की इस होली को रोकें’

21 जनवरी 2018

BAWANA FIRE, OWNER OF THE PLASTIC FACTORY ARRESTED CASE REGISTERED UNDER EXPLOSIVES ACT 3:06

बवाना में आग के मामले पर पुलिस का बड़ा कदम, फैक्ट्री मालिक गिरफ्तार

21 जनवरी 2018

ceasefire violation by pakistan in loc civilian dead 3:16

पाकिस्तान को जवाब देने के लिए किस वक्त का है इंतजार, गंवा चुके हैं 9 जान

21 जनवरी 2018

