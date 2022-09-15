अरुणाचल प्रदेश: सीएम खांडू का चीनी घुसपैठ से साफ इनकार, कहा- राहुल को पूर्वोत्तर की जानकारी नहीं

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
अरुणाचल प्रदेश के सीएम पेमा खांडू ने प्रदेश में चीनी घुसपैठ से साफ इनकार किया है। सीएम खांडू ने कहा कि मैंने सोशल मीडिया पर देखा था कि चीन हमारे क्षेत्र में प्रवेश कर रहा है और फिर से कुछ निर्माण किया जा रहा है। मैंने इसे गंभीरता से लिया। इस बारे में मैंने भारतीय सेना से भी चर्चा की। मुझे मिली रिपोर्ट के अनुसार चीनी हमारी सीमा में नहीं घुसे।
#WATCH | Arunachal CM says,"Saw on social media that Chinese entered (Indian side)&are constructing again. As per report which I received, they didn't. All activities are in their own territory. Oppn's claims are wrong. I say confidently there's no Chinese intrusion in Arunachal" pic.twitter.com/EflZvLUbyE— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022
