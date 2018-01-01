बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तीन तलाक के खिलाफ SC में आवाज उठाने वाली इशरत भाजपा में शामिल
Updated Mon, 01 Jan 2018 10:10 AM IST
के खिलाफ कदम उठाने में मदद करने वाली मुस्लिम महिला इशरत ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी (
) ज्वाइन कर ली है। इशरत ने कोलकाता में बीजेपी की हावड़ा ऑफिस में शामिल होने की प्रक्रिया को पूरा किया।
राज्य के जनरल सेक्रेटरी सत्यम बासू ने इसकी जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि इशरत बीजेपी की हावड़ा यूनिट का हिस्सा बनी हैं।
इशरत उन पांच महिलाओं में एक हैं, जिन्होंने
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
में तीन तलाक के खिलाफ आवाज उठाई थी। कोर्ट में याचिका डालने वाली इशरत को उनके पति ने साल 2014 में दुबई से फोन पर ही तीन तलाक दे दिया था।
तीन तलाक कानून पर मुफ्ती मासूम ने संसद के फैसले को बताया गलत, जानिए क्या बोले
कोलकाता में बीजेपी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष दिलीप घोष ने कहा कि उन्हें पार्टी सूत्रों से पता चला कि इशरत ने पार्टी की हावड़ा यूनिट को ज्वाइन कर लिया है। हालांकि, अभी तक इस पर इशरत की ओर से कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं आई है।
