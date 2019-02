Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh on Mulayam Singh Yadav's remark in Lok Sabha,'I wish you(PM Modi) become PM again':It's just to create confusion to ensure that Chandrakala,&Rama Raman who looted Noida under guidance of both Mulayam&Mayawati are saved & Modi ji at least gets neutralised pic.twitter.com/XJY4vSXM94