oil tanker caught fire in Wadala of Mumbai, one died

मुंबई के वडाला में तेल के टैंकर में लगी आग, एक की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Tue, 27 Nov 2018 07:32 AM IST
oil tanker caught fire in Wadala of Mumbai, one died
ख़बर सुनें
दक्षिणी मुंबई के वडाला क्षेत्र में सोमवार रात तेल के एक टैंकर में आग लग गई। घटना भक्ति पार्क के पास करीब 10.45 बजे हुई। लपटों की चपेट में आकर टैंकर के ड्राइवर की मौत हो गई। फायर ब्रिगेड कर्मियों ने रड़ी मशक्कत कर आग पर काबू पाया। 
फायर ऑफिसर एएच सावंत ने बताया कि टैंकर में मीथेनॉल भरी थी। उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक हम घटनास्थल पर पहुंचते तब तक पूरा ट्रक आग की लपटों से घिर चुका था। टैंकर के ड्राइवर की मौत हो चुकी थी। उन्होंने कहा कि फिलहाल स्थिति काबू में कर ली गई है।


 

mumbai news south mumbai wadala tanker fire methanol fire brigade
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

