कांग्रेस ने कहा, सरकार पेट्रोल पंप डीलरों का जाति और धर्म के आधार पर ब्यौरा तैयार कर रही है

नई दिल्ली, भाषा Updated Fri, 24 Aug 2018 01:42 PM IST
Oil dealers claim Modi Govt is Profiling them on caste and religious lines said Congress
कांग्रेस ने शुक्रवार को केंद्र सरकार पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा है कि वह पेट्रोल पंप के डीलरों और उसमें काम करने वाले कर्मचारियों का जाति और धर्म के आधार पर ब्यौरा तैयार कर रही है।
पार्टी के मुख्य प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने ट्विटर पर एक खबर शेयर करते हुए कहा, 'ऑयल डीलरों का दावा है कि मोदी सरकार जाति एवं धर्म के आधार पर ब्यौरा तैयार कर रही है।'




उन्होंने दावा किया, 'हरियाणा के कुछ डीलरों को आपूर्ति रोक दी गई क्योंकि उन्होंने कर्मचारियों के जाति, धर्म एवं चुनावी क्षेत्र जैसे विवरण नहीं सौंपे।' सुरजेवाला ने सवाल किया, 'यह क्या नई मूर्खता है?'

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
