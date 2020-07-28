शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Offensive posts on social media against Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Uma Bharti, police filed FIR

उपराष्ट्रपति नायडू और उमा भारती के खिलाफ सोशल मीडिया पर आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट, पुलिस ने दर्ज की एफआईआर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बारामती Updated Tue, 28 Jul 2020 12:24 PM IST
fir
fir

उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू और भाजपा नेता उमा भारती के बारे में सोशल मीडिया पर अपमानजनक पोस्ट करने के लिए एक अज्ञात व्यक्ति के खिलाफ बारामती पुलिस स्टेशन में आईपीसी की धारा 505 (2) के तहत एफआईआर दर्ज की गई। बारामती के एक एबीवीपी सदस्य ने पोस्ट के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी।
fir police vice president of india

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

