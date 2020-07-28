उपराष्ट्रपति नायडू और उमा भारती के खिलाफ सोशल मीडिया पर आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट, पुलिस ने दर्ज की एफआईआर

Pune: FIR registered under section 505(2) of IPC at Baramati police station against an unknown person for posting a defamatory post on social media about Vice President Venkaiah Naidu & BJP leader Uma Bharti. An ABVP member from Baramati had lodged a complaint against the post. pic.twitter.com/Uocu8deB6K— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020
