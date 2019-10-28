शहर चुनें

ओडिशा: संबलपुर सब्जी मार्केट में लगी भीषण आग, 70 से ज्यादा दुकानें जलकर राख

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भुवनेश्वर Updated Mon, 28 Oct 2019 11:20 AM IST
सब्जी मंडी में लगी आग
सब्जी मंडी में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI
ओडिशा के संबलपुर में स्थित सब्जी मार्केट में देर रात भीषण आग लग गई। आल लगने से 70 से ज्यादा दुकानें जल कर राख हो गई। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही दमकल विभाग मौके पर पहुंचा और आग पर काबू पा लिया गया। 
