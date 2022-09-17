Odisha : झारसुगुडा-संबलपुर बीजू एक्सप्रेसवे पर बड़ा हादसा, छह लोगों की मौत और 20 से ज्यादा घायल

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
ओडिशा से एक बड़े हादसे की सूचना है। शुक्रवार रात एक बस और ट्रक के बीच हुई टक्कर की वजह से छह लोगों की मौत होने की खबर है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई ने बताया है कि इस दुर्घटना में 20 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हुए हैं।
Odisha | 6 dead, over 20 injured as a bus carrying employees of a company met with an accident in Jharsuguda after coal-laden truck collided with bus. Most employees severely injured. 10 referred to hospital in Burla, Sambalpur,14 under treatment here: N Mohapatra,SDPO,Jharsuguda pic.twitter.com/TNxmUoLUEs— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022
