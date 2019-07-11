वर्ल्ड कप सेमीफाइनल में भारतीय टीम की हार से दुखी युवक ने खाया जहर

Kalahandi: A youth from Dharamgarh consumed poison after India was defeated by New Zealand in World Cup semi-final yesterday. Chief District Medical Officer, Banalata Devi says,"the youth was diagnosed with poison in his stomach. He is stable is now and is out of danger." #Odisha pic.twitter.com/MpknMxb6fu— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019
11 जुलाई 2019