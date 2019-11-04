शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Nitish Katara murder case Supreme Court refused to grant parole to Vikas Yadav

नीतीश कटारा हत्याकांड: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने विकास यादव को पैरोल देने से किया मना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 04 Nov 2019 11:29 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने सोमवार को नीतीश कटारा हत्याकांड के आरोपी विकास यादव को पैरोल देने से मना कर दिया है। यादव 25 जेल की सजा काट रहा है।
विज्ञापन

Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल) अपने शहर में मुफ्त काउंसलिंग के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
Delhi NCR

नीतीश कटारा हत्याकांड के मुख्य गवाह ने मांगी सुरक्षा

8 मई 2019

10 black pages in History of India which shook the nation
India News

अपराध के वो 10 काले पन्ने जिन्होंने देश को हिलाकर रख दिया था

3 अक्टूबर 2018

अजय कटारा
India News

नीतीश कटारा हत्याकांड के मुख्य गवाह को धमकी, मांगी गई 5 करोड़ की रंगदारी

9 अप्रैल 2018

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
हॉनर किलिंग S
India News

ये हैं वो ऑनर किलिंग के मामले जिन्हें सुनकर आपकी रूह कांप उठेगी

5 फरवरी 2018

नीतीश कटारा हत्याकांड के दोषी विकास और सुखदेव
Delhi NCR

नीतीश कटारा केस: आरोपी विकास यादव को पुलिस हिरासत में 3 दिन की पैरोल

3 सितंबर 2017

vikas yadav
Delhi NCR

नीतीश कटारा केस: आरोपी विकास यादव को 25 साल तक रहना होगा सलाखों के पीछे

30 अगस्त 2017

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
nitish katara murder vikas yadav supreme court
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

केजरीवाल-विजय गोयल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में आज से सम-विषम लागू, नियम तोड़ने निकले भाजपा नेता विजय गोयल

4 नवंबर 2019

साक्षी खन्ना, विनोद खन्ना
Bollywood

लाइमलाइट से दूर संन्यासी बना विनोद खन्ना का ये बेटा, कभी पूनम पांडे से थीं अफेयर की खबरें

4 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Rita Bhaduri
Bollywood

भयानक बीमारी भी नहीं तोड़ पाई इस एक्ट्रेस का हौसला, जया की बहन कहलाने पर भड़की थीं

4 नवंबर 2019

Milind Soman
Bollywood

एक्टर ने 25 साल छोटी गर्लफ्रेंड से की थी दूसरी शादी, उम्र में छोटी सास का ऐसा था रिएक्शन

4 नवंबर 2019

तीस हजारी कोर्ट में बवाल
Delhi NCR

तीस हजारी कोर्ट में बवाल, सामने आए आठ नए वीडियो

4 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
रोहित-पंत
Cricket News

INDvBAN: पहले टी-20 में इन तीन कारणों की वजह से हारी टीम इंडिया

4 नवंबर 2019

McDonald's
Corporate

मैकडोनाल्ड के सीईओ को कंपनी ने दिखाया बाहर का रास्ता, कर्मचारी के साथ थे संबंध

4 नवंबर 2019

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

INDvBAN: इस ओवर में पलटा मैच का पासा, वरना टीम इंडिया नहीं हारती दिल्ली टी-20

4 नवंबर 2019

प्रदूषण से लोग परेशान
India News

आधे हिंदुस्तान की हवा में घुला जहर, दिल्ली-एनसीआर के हालात बदतर, पीएमओ ने संभाला मोर्चा

4 नवंबर 2019

सोनिया गांधी और शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

शिवसेना-एनसीपी के बीच पक रही खिचड़ी, सोनिया और पवार की मुलाकात से भाजपा परेशान

4 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आंतरिक नावों को विनियमित करने को लेकर केंद्र सरकार से मांगा जवाब

याचिका में आतंरिक जल मार्गों में चलने वाली नावों के लिए निर्देश बनाने के लिए कहा कगया है।

4 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अमित शाह-देवेंद्र फडणवीस
India News

महाराष्ट्र: सियासी उठापटक के बीच शाह से मिले फडणवीस, अब पवार पर टिकी निगाहें

4 नवंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी-शिंजो आबे
India News

आसियान: बैंकॉक में जापान के प्रधानमंत्री से मिले पीएम मोदी, आरसीईपी समिट में होंगे शामिल

4 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक: कांग्रेस का सुप्रीम कोर्ट से अनुरोध, रिकॉर्ड में लें अयोग्य विधायकों की बातचीत

4 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र
India News

महाराष्ट्र की रार पहुंची दिल्ली, शरद पवार की सोनिया से मुलाकात, अमित शाह से मिलेंगे फडणवीस

4 नवंबर 2019

सजज्न कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सिख दंगा: सज्जन कुमार की जमानत याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट विचार करने को तैयार

4 नवंबर 2019

सूफी गायिका सोनम कालरा
India News

कला संसार को कारोबार से जोड़ने की अनूठी पहल, वाद्ययंत्र बनाने वालों को मिलेगा मंच

4 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली प्रदूषण
India News

हवा में घुला जहर, दिल्ली एनसीआर ही नहीं बल्कि घुट रहा आधे हिंदुस्तान का दम

4 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र में एक बस पलट गई है
India News

महाराष्ट्र: पुराने पुणे-मुंबई हाईवे पर पलटी बस, पांच की मौत, 30 घायल

4 नवंबर 2019

जहरीली हवा
India News

दिल्ली प्रदूषणः कितनी कारगर होगी ऑड-ईवन योजना?

4 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

महाराष्ट्र की रार पहुंची दिल्ली, शरद पवार की सोनिया से मुलाकात, अमित शाह से मिलेंगे फडणवीस

शिवसेना और भाजपा के बीच बढ़ती तनातनी खत्म होती नहीं दिख रही। शिवसेना के एनसीपी से हाथ मिलाने की चर्चा के बीच शरद पवार सोनिया गांधी से मुलाकात करेंगे। उधर अमित शाह से मिलने देवेंद्र फडणवीस दिल्ली पहुंचे हैं।

4 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली प्रदूषण 1:28

हवा में घुला जहर, दिल्ली एनसीआर ही नहीं बल्कि घुट रहा आधे हिंदुस्तान का दम

4 नवंबर 2019

पीएमओ 1:08

Delhi-NCR Pollution: एक्शन में प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय, प्रदूषण से निपटने के लिए 300 टीमें बनीं

3 नवंबर 2019

प्रदूषण 3:20

दिल्ली में खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंचा प्रदूषण, केंद्र सरकार गंभीर

3 नवंबर 2019

तीस हाजारी कोर्ट 1:58

दिल्ली तीस हजारी कोर्ट में हुए हंगामे का सीसीटीवी फुटेज आया सामने

3 नवंबर 2019

Related

अयोध्या राम जन्मभूमि (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अयोध्या: फैसले से पहले पुलिस ने बनाया सी-प्लान एप, देवताओं पर विवादित टिप्पणी करने पर रोक

4 नवंबर 2019

सोनिया गांधी, राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कांग्रेस के करीबी पंकज का राहुल-सोनिया गांधी पर आरोप, पुत्रमोह की वजह से हुआ पार्टी को नुकसान

4 नवंबर 2019

करतारपुर साहिब गुरुद्वारा
India News

पाक: करतारपुर जा रहे भारतीय रहें सावधान, जिले में मौजूद हैं कई आतंकी ठिकाने

4 नवंबर 2019

amar ujala logo
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

4 नवंबर 2019

प्रदूषण से लोग परेशान
India News

आधे हिंदुस्तान की हवा में घुला जहर, दिल्ली-एनसीआर के हालात बदतर, पीएमओ ने संभाला मोर्चा

4 नवंबर 2019

Yamben Biren and Narengbam Samarjit
India News

मणिपुर : सरकार ने अलगाववादी नेताओं के खाते फ्रीज करने के दिए निर्देश

4 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited