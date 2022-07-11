Maharashtra: नितिन गडकरी बोले- निष्पक्ष न्यायिक व्यवस्था लोकतंत्र की सबसे बड़ी जरूरत

केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने कहा है कि एक स्वतंत्र लोकतंत्र के लिए स्वतंत्र और निष्पक्ष न्यायिक व्यवस्था सबसे बड़ी जरूरत है। नागपुर में महाराष्ट्र नेशनल लॉ यूनिवर्सिटी के एक ब्लॉक का उद्घाटन करते हुए केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन मंत्री ने लोकतंत्र के चारों स्तंभों विधायिका, कार्यपालिका, न्यायपालिका और मीडिया की प्रशंसा की। गडकरी ने अदालतों के समयबद्ध आदेश पर भी बल दिया।

#WATCH | During Cabinet, I've often said to PM Modi & Law Minister that whatever the decision may be, it's the right of the judiciary to give decision & it shouldn't be influenced by anybody...I've seen companies getting ruined because of delay in justice: Union Min Nitin Gadkari pic.twitter.com/LhoY14NVWo