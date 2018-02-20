अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Nirav Modi lawyer said like 2G scam and bofors this matter will also collapse

punjab national bank fraud: नीरव के वकील का दावा- कुछ साबित नहीं कर पाएंगी जांच एजेंसियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 20 Feb 2018 10:31 AM IST
Nirav Modi lawyer said like 2G scam and bofors this matter will also collapse
Nirav Modi, PNB Scam
पंजाब नेशनल बैंक को करोड़ों का चूना लगाने वाले हीरा कारोबारी नीरव मोदी बेशक देश छोड़कर भाग गए हैं। मगर उनकी वजह से सियासी दलों में खलबली मची हुई हे। हर कोई एक-दूसरे के ऊपर इस घोटाले का दोष मढ़ रहा है। इसी बीच मोदी के वकील विजय अग्रवाल पहली बार सामने आए हैं। उन्होंने बयान दिया है कि जांच एजेंसी कोर्ट में कुछ भी साबित नहीं कर पाएंगी।
अग्रवाल ने कहा- 2जी घोटाले और बोफोर्स मामले की तरह यह केस भी बंद हो जाएगा। जांच एजेंसी मीडिया में शोर मचा रही हैं लेकिन वह इन आरोपों को कोर्ट में साबित नहीं कर पाएंगी। नीरव मोदी आरोपी नहीं पाए जाएंगे। वकील के बयान से पहले नीरव ने भी सीनाजोरी दिखाते हुए 15 फरवरी को एक पत्र लिखा था। जिसमें उनका कहना है कि अति उत्साह में इस मामले को सार्वजनिक कर पीएनबी ने बकाया वसूली को चुकाने की उसकी क्षमताओं के सारे रास्ते बंद कर दिए हैं।

नीरव का कहना है कि उसकी कंपनियों पर 5000 करोड़ से भी कम की राशि बकाया है। जनवरी के पहले हफ्ते में परिवार के साथ देश से फरार हो चुके मोदी ने लिखा कि मीडिया में उसके बकाये के बढ़ा चढ़ाकर कर पेश करने का परिणाम तलाशी और जब्ती की कार्रवाई के रूप में सामने आई है। इससे फायरस्टार इंटरनेशनल और फायरस्टार डायमंड इंटरनेशनल की साख पर गहरा असर पड़ा।

nirav modi pnb scam bofors

