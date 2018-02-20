Like 2G Scam & Bofors matter this case will also collapse. Agencies are making noises in the media but they will not be able to prove the charges in a court of law. I am sure #NiravModi will not be found guilty: Vijay Aggarwal, Nirav Modi's lawyer to ANI (file pic) #PNBFraudCase pic.twitter.com/IHGzhMMIXJ