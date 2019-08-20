शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   NIA three officers are facing allegations of asking for bribe probe against them started

एनआईए के तीन अधिकारियों पर लगा घूस मांगने का आरोप, तबादले के बाद जांच शुरू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 20 Aug 2019 11:37 AM IST
NIA (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
NIA (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) पर घूस मांगने का गंभीर आरोप लगा है। एजेंसी के तीन अधिकारियों पर टेरर फंडिंग मामले में कथित घूस मांगने का आरोप है। इसे लेकर एजेंसी के प्रवक्ता ने कहा कि डीआईजी रैंक के अधिकारी द्वारा आरोपों की जांच की जा रही है। तीनों अधिकारियों का तबादला कर दिया गया है ताकि मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच हो सके।
national investigation agency bribe dig officer transfer fair probe राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी घूस
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

