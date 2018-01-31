अपना शहर चुनें

महिला को इस्लाम कबूल करवाकर आईएस में बेचना चाहता था पति, कुछ यूं सुनाई आपबीती

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 02:14 AM IST
NIA filed case against nine for forced conversion of woman
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
संघीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) ने मंगलवार को बताया कि उसने गुजरात की रहने वाली एक महिला का जबरन धर्म परिवर्तन कराने और सऊदी में उसे आईएस के आतंकियों को बेचने के प्रयास में कथित तौर पर शामिल होने को लेकर केरल और बंगलूरू के नौ लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। 
एनआईए के एक प्रवक्ता ने एक बयान में बताया कि 25 वर्षीय महिला की ओर से एक शिकायत के सामने आने के बाद नौ लोगों के खिलाफ एक केस दर्ज किया गया है। 

बता दें कि अपनी शिकायत में महिला ने आरोप लगाया था कि कन्नूर के मोहम्मद रियाज राशिद ने उसके साथ प्यार का नाटक किया। उस समय वह बंगलूरू में पढ़ती थी। रियाज ने उसका जबरन धर्म परिवर्तन कराया और उसके साथ निकाह किया। उसने यह भी आरोप लगाया है कि फर्जी दस्तावेजों के आधार पर उनका विवाह पंजीकृत कराया गया था। एनआईए के मुताबिक, राशिद ने अगस्त 2017 में पीड़िता को सऊदी अरब के जेद्दाह में आतंकी संगठन आईएस में शामिल कराने के लिए ले जाने से पहले केरल में बंधक बनाकर धमकाया था।
जाकिर नाईक का शिष्य बनने के लिए भी किया गया था मजबूर  
