PM Prachanda: नेपाल के पीएम दहल चार दिवसीय भारत यात्रा पर पहुंचे दिल्ली, मीनाक्षी लेखी ने किया स्वागत

नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री पुष्प कमल दहल 'प्रचंड' पदभार ग्रहण करने के बाद अपनी पहली विदेश यात्रा पर नई दिल्ली पहुंचे। हवाईअड्डे पर केंद्रीय मंत्री मीनाक्षी लेखी ने उनका स्वागत किया।

#WATCH | Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ arrives in Delhi on his first overseas visit after assumption of office. He was welcomed by MoS Meenakashi Lekhi at the airport.